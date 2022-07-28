Chanel to Present Cruise Collection in Miami

Chanel will present its cruise 2022 collection in Miami during a fashion show that will take place Nov. 3.

The collection, first presented on the beach and pontoon of the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel on May 5, draws on the legendary iconography of Monte Carlo and the Riviera: auto racing, tennis matches, boat trips, sea swimming, the casino and the Monte Carlo ballets.

In its review in May, WWD wrote, “The cruise collection is steeped in familiar references, from graphic motor racing checkered flags to crisp tennis whites and the kind of vampish swimsuit-and-tight combos that conjured the risqué glamour of a Helmut Newton image.”

Virginie Viard, creative director of the French luxury brand since Karl Lagerfeld’s death in 2019, wrote the next chapter of the story with her cruise collection, “which was equal parts homage to Princess Caroline and tongue-in-cheek wink to the pop culture aura of the land that spawned a thousand Lagerfeld photo shoots,” WWD wrote.

The cruise collection lands in stores in early November and is a key pillar of the brand.

Fashion brands have used itinerant fashion shows to garner fuller attention, generate more online impressions and create content around the collection, and for social media channels.

The upcoming show comes 14 years after Chanel’s first show in Miami, when Lagerfeld chose the Raleigh Hotel to present the 2008-09 cruise collection, reconfirming the brand’s connection with the U.S. and “The Magic City.”

Last December, Chanel opened a 7,600-square-foot boutique in Miami’s Design District, designed by architect and longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino. Located at 155 NE 41st Street, the boutique was designed as a pure, cool, cube outside and a warm light-filled oasis inside.

Chanel’s first boutique in the Miami Design District. Sam Frost

As reported, Chanel will show its next Métiers d’Art collection in Dakar, Senegal, on Dec. 6. The brand has showed its Métiers d’Art collections, timed around the pre-fall season, in cities as far-flung as Tokyo; Shanghai; Rome; Edinburgh, Scotland; Salzburg, Austria; Dallas, and New York.