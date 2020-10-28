While deeply committed to its boutiques as its primary distribution channel, Chanel is expanding online sales of eyewear across 21 European countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Chanel introduced its first eyewear e-commerce site in 2015 in the U.S., adding the United Kingdom in 2018.

The latest expansion also takes in Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

In a release, Chanel touted “an omni-channel approach that complements brick-and-mortar fashion as well as fragrance and beauty boutiques, and allows the house to better serve clients through an enriched and customized approach.”

European customers can access the e-shop through the eyewear section of the Chanel.com home page, and discover exclusive editorial content alongside the full range of sunglasses, from the latest novelties to more timeless styles.

Describing the design of its site as intuitive, Chanel said visitors can “tailor their virtual shopping journey by opting for the ‘try on’ function to select the most complimenting shape of eyewear with the entire assortment of styles,” and then purchase online or in boutiques.

Chanel’s eyewear is created in partnership with the Luxottica Group since 2000. The luxury brand characterizes its e-commerce for eyewear as a service enhancement for its upscale and tech-savvy clientele.

The house has also been selling fragrances, makeup and skin care online for about 15 years.