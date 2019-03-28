Trans model, @MaximMagnus, opened up in an interview with @GlamourItalia. In the interview, titled “Braveheart,” the Belgian model, who has walked on the runway for prestigious brands, including @Gucci, @alessandrarich and @Schiaparelli, spoke of her sometimes extremely painful journey to find her own personal identity in a new body.
"I launched myself into the world of fashion without a parachute and without knowing where it would take me. I faced the change of sex socially and surgically, the story on social media with extreme authenticity. I always try to overcome my limitations. The important thing is to make pit stops every so often, to check that the direction is right,” Magnus said.
Report: Alessandra Turra
📸: @vickylawton