SEOUL — Chanel’s first flagship in South Korea was a bustling beehive on Thursday, as the new space in Apgujeong officially opened its doors for the first time to welcome Pharrell Williams and the debut of his much-awaited capsule with the luxury house.

The musician, known for pushing the borders of fashion’s gender norms, joined Jennie Kim from Blackpink and rapper Jay Park, in reveling to see the collection on the shop floor for the first time, which South Korea gets access to a full week before the rest of the globe.