Chen Peng Teams with MM6 on Puffer-focused Capsule

Chen Peng, the designer behind all the performance outfits at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has teamed up with MM6 Maison Margiela on a capsule that aims to present the identities of both brands in one place.

An expert in making statement quilted jackets, whose MA graduation at the London College of Fashion has shown great promise, Chen said he is excited to work with MM6.

“The capsule collection combines the design characteristics of two brands that break boundaries. I was a huge fan of MM6 since I started to study fashion design. Similar to my own brand, MM6 offers unconventional tailoring and extreme control of details,” he said.

Puffer items from Chen Peng x MM6 Maison Margiela capsule

While the OTB-owned brand commented that the spirit of this collaboration is inherent to MM6.

“We have always embraced young talent. Chen Peng’s universally wearable pieces reflect our ‘garments for all’ ethos,” the brand added.

The capsule features a range of quilted pieces that are based on some of Chen’s signature shapes and comes with both brands’ logos on the garments.

There is a nylon textured parka-length coat with an in-built padded scarf detail, a cropped jacket with contrasting faux leather sleeves, and a faux leather gilet featuring similar contrast paneling with high-shine nylon.

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela

The capsule will be available from September 2023 at MM6’s retail locations and its e-commerce site, as well as in selected multibrand stores.

Since the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chen has become one of China’s most talked about fashion designers. He was also shortlisted for the LVMH Prize last year and took home the grand prize at the inaugural Yu Prize in 2021, and has released high-profile collaborations with Li-Ning and 24S as well.

Chen Peng RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Chen Peng

His Paris runway debut this month saw him pushing the limit of puffers to the realm of couture.

Chen said that the collection represented a tribute to the birthplace of haute couture. With the help of a team of a dozen seamstresses from two manufacturers he works with, Chen was able to manifest his wild ideas into striking down-filled gowns and outerwear pieces with extreme shapes.

Take the beautiful rose petal gown, for example, the piece was made with more than 600 pieces of pattern and took months to finish. The piece is for sale, as well as everything he showed on the runway, on a bespoke basis.

A sweeping evening dress like the one that opened the show would cost around 20,000 euros, while a floor-length quilted cape is priced at around 4,000 euros.

Chen Peng RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Chen Peng

Having secured financial stability by selling statement puffers in China and beyond, Chen said following his rendezvous with couture, he wants to use the Paris showcase to explore different areas the brand can tap into in the future, such as art installations, furniture, or cookware.