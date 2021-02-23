MILAN — Chiara Ferragni continues to expand her product offer, launching her first total look collection under her namesake brand for fall 2021 and her first eyewear capsule, which is produced by Luxottica.

The fall apparel collection is the first to be produced by Swinger International, which also owns Genny and has long been manufacturing the Versace Jeans Couture line. The license with Swinger International was inked last year for the production of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories branded Chiara Ferragni. Footwear will continue to be produced by Mofra, the previous apparel and accessories licensee.

Introducing blazers and suits, Ferragni in a Zoom interview said she wanted to “pay tribute to determined and independent women.” The collection is inspired by the world of car racing and she said the women she caters to “drive their own life,” adding that she hopes her clothes will help them deliver “the best versions of themselves.” In sync with the brand’s image, the collection “has a playful, sexy and feminine” vibe, Ferragni said.

The license is part of a strategy Ferragni has been putting in place to modernize her label, distancing the product from the concept of “merchandising with a logo” for her fans — a group that on Instagram now totals 22.6 million.

The CFRacing logo dots glittering eco-leather biker jackets, juxtaposed with classic flared pants or shirts in Oxford cotton. A 3D print embellishes jersey tops with a vintage effect. There are a number of activewear pieces, ranging from sweatshirts, joggers and leggings with the CFTeam print in fluo colors. The Eyelike symbol and the CFMascotte add their distinctive touch, the latter for example as a jacquard embroidery on knitwear.

The collection will not be presented as part of Milan Fashion Week this month, in light of the restrictions due to the pandemic and the fact that Ferragni is in the latter part of her pregnancy with her second child.

Speaking about her eyewear collection, Ferragni said sunglasses have always been “a staple” in her wardrobe. “It was very important to me when creating this collection that they would be an accessory that could elevate any outfit.”

Ferragni’s sunglass collection will be available starting on March 8 at Sunglass Hut and in Italy at Salmoiraghi & Viganò stores, both chains controlled by Luxottica, as well as on their online channels. The glasses will also be sold at chiaraferragnicollection.com and the company will begin teasing the models on social media this week.

Ferragni said she chose Luxottica and Sunglass Hut based on a longstanding history with both, including a number of styling tips for Sunglass Hut in the past, and a visit to Luxottica’s manufacturing plant in Agordo in 2018, touring the location with none other than founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio. “It was so very interesting, I saw the techniques, the steps necessary to create the designs, the skill of the artisans and the huge archives,” she mused.

While she has collected an unspecified number of sunglasses over the years, Ferragni vividly remembers her first pair, bought in the Italian town of Cremona when she was 13 years old with her pocket money. “They made me feel grown up, I felt so cool wearing them,” she recalled.

In fact, she believes one of the two models she designed with Luxottica was inspired by that first pair, with a 1990s silhouette.

“I adore glasses, they are among my favorite accessories, and I think this collection will offer something for everyone and that can fit on everyone. They define a look, they make you feel good, more relaxed and help you cover up when you are not feeling well.”

One style, dubbed “Cool Eye,” which comes in four colors and a black lens, takes a new approach to the classic cat eye frame, with a more structural look and feel. The other design, dubbed “Bold Eye,” in three color ways and a black lens, features an elongated rectangle with soft rounded edges. The colors range from pink to green, but also black and white. Both temples are marked by the brand’s logo on the outside and printed with ‘Chiara Ferragni Collection’ on the inside temple.

Ferragni said she believes these frames “can go with any look” and that they “can work for a variety of different face shapes, personal fashion styles and personalities.” She also aims to offer a high-quality yet affordable collection, as each pair retails at $139.

The Chiara Ferragni brand was launched in 2013 as a footwear label, and gradually introduced T-shirts and sweatshirts.

There are Chiara Ferragni stores in Milan, Paris, Cortina, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Hangzhou.

While she continues to build her social media following, Ferragni long ago distanced herself from the mere role of influencer, piling up modeling contracts and taking on the role in 2017 of president and chief executive officer of TBS, the company that manages her The Blonde Salad blog and activities. Ferragni is also the CEO and creative director of Serendipity, which manages her namesake line.

Thanks to the new strategic asset and license, and “a very prudent business plan,” the goal is to reach sales of 15.4 million euros in 2025 with a net profit of 4.4 million euros, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 44 percent.

In November, the company signed a trio of deals to bolster its offerings. Aeffe Group-owned Velmar SpA that month signed a multiyear licensing agreement with Chiara Ferragni for the production and distribution of underwear and beachwear bowing for fall 2021. Velmar produces collections for Custo Barcelona in a licensing agreement.

Ferragni also revealed a five-year licensing agreement with Italian high-end children’s wear specialist Monnalisa to create apparel for children up to age 10 starting from the fall 2021 collection.

That same month, Lancôme unveiled a new collaboration with Ferragni, following a first makeup capsule collection in partnership in May 2019.

In May or June, Ferragni will launch another food project, but she said it was too early to disclose details. This follows a capsule launched in 2020 with Oreo, whose proceeds were donated to a hospital in Bergamo, one of the Italian towns that was most severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. She was mum on the brand, but Ferragni is not new to such collaborations, having worked with the likes of Evian and Ladurée in the past.