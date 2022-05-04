Chiara Ferragni, Family Pose for Tod’s Generations Campaign

MILAN – Tod’s is extending the brand’s partnership with Chiara Ferragni through a communication campaign meant to celebrate shared values of family, ethics and aesthetics.

Ferragni and her family – her mother Marina Di Guardo and sisters Valentina, who designs a jewelry line, and Francesca – front the Tod’s Generations campaign, reflecting those values and the Italian lifestyle.

Photographed by Sean Thomas in a villa and its gardens on Lake Como, they are seen posing in Gommino loafers and carrying the Bow bag.

“The Gommino is one of the icons of Italian taste. I remember it since my childhood, and I like the idea that it is a timeless classic to pass on from generation to generation,” said Ferragni.

The digital campaign bows online on the afternoon of May 4.

Ferragni has for years been fronting advertising campaigns and creating capsule collections for brands ranging from Pomellato and Pantene to Oreo, to name a few.

Tod’s and Ferragni will make a donation to the nonprofit “Bambini delle Fate,” which supports families with autistic children or with disabilities.

In April last year, reaching out to a younger generation, the Tod’s Group appointed Chiara Ferragni as a member of its board of directors – a move that led to Tod’s shares spiking on the Italian Stock Exchange.

“Chiara’s knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be extremely valuable,” said Diego Della Valle, chairman of the group, at the time. “Together, we will try to build solidarity and support projects for those in need, raising awareness and involving the new generations more and more in these kind of operations.”

Ferragni, who attended the Tod’s show in February in Milan, partnered with the brand back in 2017, creating the #ChiaraLovesTods limited-edition capsule collection, promoting it on social media through a short video showing her visit the company’s headquarters in the Italian region of Marche. The capsule included a powder pink version of the Gommino bag and of the label’s signature Double T Gommino loafers.

Chiara Ferragni posing for the Tod’s Generations campaign courtesy of Tod's

Ferragni counts 26.9 million Instagram followers and makes it a point to share family moments on social media, including life with her two toddlers and her husband, Italian rapper Fedez – most recently supporting him through a delicate surgery and recovery.

She has been growing her namesake collection and given a mandate to BNP Paribas to help her find an investor in the brand’s parent Fenice Srl. At the same time, she is president and CEO of TBS Crew, the company she founded in 2009 that manages her The Blonde Salad blog and activities.

For more, see:

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Chiara Ferragni Eyes Selling Stake in Her Company to Fuel Further Growth

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand