×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities

Business

Target’s Profits Fall by Nearly 90 Percent

Sustainability

Why Thrift, Upcycling Are the ‘Only Relevant Conversation’ in Fashion Right Now

Christian Cowan Expands Into Resort

Designer Christian Cowan is officially expanding into the four-season fashion calendar, marked by the debut of his first resort collection.

Christian Cowan Resort 2023
Christian Cowan Resort 2023
Christian Cowan Resort 2023
Christian Cowan Resort 2023
Christian Cowan Resort 2023
View ALL 25 Photos

Designer Christian Cowan is officially expanding into the four-season fashion calendar, marked by the debut of his first resort collection. The designer is slated to follow up the collection with a spring 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

“For me, it was important that it was an authentic reflection of who we are as a brand and where we’re going, which I think is changing and is what I’ve always wanted. With our store, our office is downstairs; I meet customers almost every day and chat to them. It’s nice to get their perspective, which has influenced what I’ve done in terms of, everything’s still wild, but it’s also wearable,” the designer said of a new stretch lurex rendition of his signature mini with star-shaped bust cutout, re-paneled to offer more coverage. “It’s also about reflecting light but not in just sequins and crystal presses,” he said of the collection’s stretch lurex and crystal chainmail styles. 

The collection was a strong continuation of Cowan’s bold signatures with pieces covetable for day. For instance, Cowan’s new takes on signature party-glam came in the form of bombastic high-waisted ballroom hoop skirts (there was even on in denim) skirt with teeny-tiny slashed tanks, fantastical ostrich feather coats, sparkly micro minis with Y2K crop tops and sheer silk-chiffon blouses, and plenty of colorful, playful party cocktail shakers and gowns.

“Every single thing in this collection I thought about how you can dance in it, sweat in it — I want people to live in it — It’s very Euro girl, Ibiza, New Yorker,” he added within the walls of his Wooster Street, pink-hued storefront.

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Hot Summer Bags

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad