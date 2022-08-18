Christian Cowan Expands into Resort

Designer Christian Cowan is officially expanding into the four-season fashion calendar, marked by the debut of his first resort collection. The designer is slated to follow up the collection with a spring 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

“For me, it was important that it was an authentic reflection of who we are as a brand and where we’re going, which I think is changing and is what I’ve always wanted. With our store, our office is downstairs; I meet customers almost every day and chat to them. It’s nice to get their perspective, which has influenced what I’ve done in terms of, everything’s still wild, but it’s also wearable,” the designer said of a new stretch lurex rendition of his signature mini with star-shaped bust cutout, re-paneled to offer more coverage. “It’s also about reflecting light but not in just sequins and crystal presses,” he said of the collection’s stretch lurex and crystal chainmail styles.

The collection was a strong continuation of Cowan’s bold signatures with pieces covetable for day. For instance, Cowan’s new takes on signature party-glam came in the form of bombastic high-waisted ballroom hoop skirts (there was even on in denim) skirt with teeny-tiny slashed tanks, fantastical ostrich feather coats, sparkly micro minis with Y2K crop tops and sheer silk-chiffon blouses, and plenty of colorful, playful party cocktail shakers and gowns.



“Every single thing in this collection I thought about how you can dance in it, sweat in it — I want people to live in it — It’s very Euro girl, Ibiza, New Yorker,” he added within the walls of his Wooster Street, pink-hued storefront.