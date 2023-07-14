Christie’s, Gucci Explore Generative Art and Fashion

MILAN – Christie’s and Gucci are teaming on a collaborative auction dubbed “Future Frequencies: Explorations in Generative Art and Fashion.”

The auction will be open for bidding from July 18 until July 25 and offer 21 NFTs from leading talents in the digital art space.

The artists ranging from Claire Silver, Emi Kusano and Emily Xie to William Mapan, Zach Lieberman, Botto, Helena Sarin and DRAUP, among others, are focused on generative systems and artificial intelligence.

Sebastian Sanchez, manager of digital art sales at Christie’s, said the artists are “heavily inspired by the design and production of garments, textiles and the fashion industry at large. The outputs they’ve created range from abstract to literal and are completely fascinating, changing the way we can think about using algorithms and data to advance human creativity across fields.”



The auction and exhibition are taking place alongside Christie’s seventh Art + Tech Summit this summer in New York.

The artists creatively explore themes ranging from generative textile studies to algorithmic interpretations of the famous Gucci Bamboo 1947 handle.

“The result is a pioneering take, with many female-artists’ perspectives, on the many opportunities at the cutting-edge of creativity and technology,” said the companies in a joint statement. “It’s an invitation to avant-garde thinking, with the motivation to propel radical new ideas and concepts around fashion’s supporting technologies towards future realities.”

The auction takes places on Christie’s 3.0, its on-chain auction platform launched last year, and the works will also be highlighted on Gucci Art Space, the luxury brand’s online gallery space. This followed Gucci’s launch of its Vault Art Space in 2022, when the purely digital environment hosted the debut auction and exhibition, “The Next 100 Years of Gucci,” auctioning a selection of NFT artworks.

Created through a partnership between Gucci and SuperRare, the marketplace for unique curated NFT artworks, the gallery serves as a place to view and collect the visions of contemporary artists, presenting a regular rotation of exhibitions.

Nth Culture #35 by Fingacode

Gucci Vault was introduced in the fall of 2021 as an experimental online space that offers vintage and archival pieces as well as limited-edition collaborations with other key brands, including Charvet, ERL, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Judith Lieber.