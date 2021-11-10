Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Christopher John Rogers was awarded the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Wednesday night at The Pool + The Grill in New York’s landmark Seagram Building.

Rogers, who was born in Baton Rouge, La., and was the 2019 winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, beat out Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs and Peter Do.

Emily Bode Aujla for Bode received the American Menswear Designer of the year, besting Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Telfar Clemens for Telfar and Thom Browne. Aujla won Emerging Designer of the Year title at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Emily Bode Aujla Steven Ferdman/WWD

The CFDA Fashion Awards were hosted by actress Emily Blunt, who presented both the women’s and men’s American Designer of the Year awards.

Telfar Clemens for Telfar once again took home the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, topping nominees Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst and Stuart Vevers for Coach. That award was presented by Ciara.

Telfar Clemens Dominique Maître/WWD

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was the winner of the American Emerging Designer of the Year, presented by HoYeon Jung. He was up against Eli Russell Linnetz for ERI, Jameel Mohammed for Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

Edvin Thompson and his grandmother. Courtesy of Edvin Thompson

The International Women’s Designer of the Year award went to Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, who edged out Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

Demna Gvasalia Courtesy of Balenciaga

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner was the recipient of the International Men’s Designer of the Year. The British fashion designer was up against Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Grace Wales Bonner

For the special awards, Iman presented Zendaya with the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award, and Cara Delevingne awarded the inaugural Face of the Year Award to Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead actress in the Netflix hit miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Zendaya Courtesy/Getty Images for Women In Film

Anya Taylor-Joy Courtesy of Sami Drasin

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, presented Aurora James with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses.

Aurora James Christian Cody/Courtesy of Aurora James

In other special honors, Patagonia won the Environmental Sustainability Award, presented by actress and model Carolyn Murphy. That award was accepted by Rebecca Goodstein, Patagonia’s environmental and community programs manager for North America.

Emily Ratajkowski presented Nina Garcia, editor in chief of Elle, with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award, presented by Valerie Steele. Michael Kors gave Yeohlee Teng the Board of Directors’ Tribute honor.

Dapper Dan Courtesy

Yeohlee Teng Thomas Iannaccone/WWD

The CFDA also honored The Model Alliance with the Positive Social Influence Award. That award was presented by both Beverly Johnson and Carre Otis and was accepted by Sara Ziff, the founder of The Model Alliance, a New York-based advocacy group focused on research and policy for models and others employed in the fashion industry.

Sara Ziff Amanda Schwab/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The CFDA Fashion Awards benefit the CFDA Scholarship Foundation, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Everything to Know About the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Emily Blunt to Host CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya Will Receive CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Model Alliance Releases Video About Fashion Industry Abuses and the Respect Program