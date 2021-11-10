×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Daniel Lee Leaves Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

Eye

CFDA Award 2021 Arrivals

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Emily Bode Aujla takes home the American Menswear Designer of the Year.

Who needs a sofa? Four-hundred square
Christopher John Rogers Kelly Taub/WWD

Christopher John Rogers was awarded the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Wednesday night at The Pool + The Grill in New York’s landmark Seagram Building.

Rogers, who was born in Baton Rouge, La., and was the 2019 winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, beat out Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs and Peter Do.

Emily Bode Aujla for Bode received the American Menswear Designer of the year, besting Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Telfar Clemens for Telfar and Thom Browne. Aujla won Emerging Designer of the Year title at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Emily Adams Bode
Emily Bode Aujla Steven Ferdman/WWD

The CFDA Fashion Awards were hosted by actress Emily Blunt, who presented both the women’s and men’s American Designer of the Year awards.

Telfar Clemens for Telfar once again took home the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, topping nominees Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst and Stuart Vevers for Coach. That award was presented by Ciara.

Telfar Clemens
Telfar Clemens Dominique Maître/WWD

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was the winner of the American Emerging Designer of the Year, presented by HoYeon Jung. He was up against Eli Russell Linnetz for ERI, Jameel Mohammed for Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

"Me visiting family for Thanksgiving dinner about three years ago, the holidays always reminds me of my grandma Margaret she was the one who brought me and my family here from Jamaica in pursuit of a better life. She passed away In February 2019. IÓm sure she is very proud of the person I became today." - Edvin Thompson, Theophilio
Edvin Thompson and his grandmother. Courtesy of Edvin Thompson

The International Women’s Designer of the Year award went to Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, who edged out Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

Demna Gvasalia
Demna Gvasalia Courtesy of Balenciaga

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner was the recipient of the International Men’s Designer of the Year. The British fashion designer was up against Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Grace Wales Bonner

For the special awards, Iman presented Zendaya with the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award, and Cara Delevingne awarded the inaugural Face of the Year Award to Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead actress in the Netflix hit miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Crystal Award Honoree Zendaya attends the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF))
Zendaya Courtesy/Getty Images for Women In Film
Golden Globes 2021: Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Anya Taylor-Joy Courtesy of Sami Drasin

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, presented Aurora James with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses.

Aurora James
Aurora James Christian Cody/Courtesy of Aurora James

In other special honors, Patagonia won the Environmental Sustainability Award, presented by actress and model Carolyn Murphy. That award was accepted by Rebecca Goodstein, Patagonia’s environmental and community programs manager for North America.

Emily Ratajkowski presented Nina Garcia, editor in chief of Elle, with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award, presented by Valerie Steele. Michael Kors gave Yeohlee Teng the Board of Directors’ Tribute honor.

Dapper Dan Courtesy
Fashion designer Yeohlee Teng in New York City.
Yeohlee Teng Thomas Iannaccone/WWD

The CFDA  also honored The Model Alliance with the Positive Social Influence Award. That award was presented by both Beverly Johnson and Carre Otis and was accepted by Sara Ziff, the founder of The Model Alliance, a New York-based advocacy group focused on research and policy for models and others employed in the fashion industry.

Sara ZiffA Fashion Week Reception for 'Picture Me: A Model's Diary', New York, America - 08 Sep 2010A Fashion Week Reception for Picture Me: A Model's Diary, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the modeling industry, directed by Ole Schell and supermodel Sara Ziff.
Sara Ziff Amanda Schwab/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The CFDA Fashion Awards benefit the CFDA Scholarship Foundation, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

 

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

