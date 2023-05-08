Cinq à Sept Adds New Beachwear Collection, À la Plage

Cinq à Sept is getting into the beachwear category. The contemporary brand has launched its first beachwear collection, called À la Plage, an assortment of lightweight cover-ups and knits designed for the beach and beyond.

The collection is being sold online at cinqasept.nyc and in-store at Cinq à Sept’s freestanding boutique in Manhattan. It will also be carried at stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Revolve and Bloomingdale’s.

À la Plage from Cinq à Sept courtesy shot from Cinq a Sept

The collection includes lightweight cotton cover-ups and beach-to-bar knits in a palette of white and ivory, Shorelight Light Blue, Peach Quartz, Sequoia, Cherry Tomato and Classic Black Crochet.

Featured prints include a tonal zebra print and an orchid floral in soft peach quartz. Intricate tassel detailing is woven throughout the pieces.

Retail pieces range from $245 to $495.

Asked why she wanted to get into the beachwear category, Jane Siskin, founder and chief executive officer of Cinq à Sept, told WWD, “We want to wardrobe our customer for every moment in their life, and while the Cinq à Sept ready-to-wear collection spans day-to night, we felt there was room to expand into a category that provides more versatility for those warm, sunny moments at the beach, pool and beyond.”

She added that she wanted to introduce the brand’s signature elevated, feminine aesthetic to beachwear using airy, soft fabrics “all at a compelling price point.”

She said À la Plage will be introduced twice a year with the summer and resort seasons. The next collection will be shown with resort market in June, and will be available in stores this November/December.

As for whether she plans to introduce swimwear, Siskin said, “We’ll see. As we continue to break into new categories, we aim to eventually introduce swimwear as part of the À la Plage collection. As with every new product we make, we are incredibly thoughtful in perfecting the construction and fit — especially when developing a category that requires new techniques and fabrications. We are excited to hear from our customers as they incorporate À la Plage into their wardrobes, and we look forward to expanding the category in the coming seasons.”

As reported, Cinq à Sept, which generates $100 million in volume, recently opened its first store at 108 Wooster Street in SoHo.