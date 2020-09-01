Coach will showcase its spring collection on Sept. 22 in a virtual presentation that will mix past and future.

Entitled “Coach Forever,” the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers will design a new collection that will be blended with vintage pieces from its archives as well as “recontextualized” items from fall 2020.

The collection will be photographed remotely by Juergen Teller and worn by ambassadors and “friends of the house,” the company said, without being more specific. It is intended to spotlight “optimism, craft, responsibility to the environment and the enduring importance of community and inclusivity at a pivotal cultural moment,” Coach said.

In an interview with WWD last week when he unveiled the brand’s fall ad campaign, Vevers said the spring show would be about “recognizing that this is a very unique moment in time. I did feel it was very important to create something in this moment. We will look back on this time — it’s been life-changing for everyone in so many different ways — and to document this moment with creative output felt important.”

To that point, Coach Forever will focus on designs made of naturally dyed leathers, bags made with recycled materials, and a mix of new, archival and vintage items. It will also include “A Love Letter to New York,” a special collection of pieces crafted by local New York City artisans in support of the fashion community in Coach’s hometown.

“With Coach Forever, I wanted to celebrate and commit to creativity and community,” said Vevers. “This has been a unique time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, challenging ourselves to work in new ways that embrace the best of the past to make the most of how we design for an ever-changing future.”