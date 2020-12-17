Stuart Vevers isn’t the only one who was inspired by the art of Walt Disney. Artist Keith Haring learned to draw Mickey Mouse from a Disney “how-to-draw” book at his grandmother’s house, and considered following in Disney’s footsteps by becoming a cartoonist. Although that didn’t come to pass, it did pave a path that ultimately led Haring to study fine art. Those initial references never left him and became a part of his now-famous style.

Now Vevers, creative director of Coach, has created the Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection of apparel and accessories that will launch today. A campaign, created in collaboration with photographer Alessandro Simonetti features Kaia Gerber, Cole Sprouse, Koki, Xiao Wen Ju and Myles O’Neal and was shot in the streets in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Guangzhou and Tokyo, in scenes intended to be reminiscent of New York in the Eighties, where Haring lived and worked.

The collection of glove-tanned leather bags topped with Mickey Mouse ears, along with shearling jackets, totes and sweatshirts, is printed with Haring’s illustrations of the famous rodent from the Eighties. The special-edition collection celebrates Pop Art and is intended to reflect Haring’s belief that art should be for everyone. The illustrations used on the line include Andy Mouse, Haring’s interpretation of his hero, Andy Warhol, drawn as Mickey Mouse.

“Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions, and I can’t think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring,” Vevers said. “Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators whoever they may be, without social boundaries. As my collections over the years have shown, I love Disney and I love Keith Haring, so this collaboration makes for my ultimate treat.”

To introduce the collection, Coach created the Disney Mickey Mouse x Coach Exploratorium, an interactive digital experience where customers can watch exclusive videos featuring Gerber and Koki, learn more about Haring, Mickey Mouse and the collection, shop physical and digital products, and create their own street art in the style of Haring.

For the past couple of years, Vevers has created collections featuring Disney characters such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and others.