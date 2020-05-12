A clutch of marquee retailers and brands have banded together in hopes of achieving in-season deliveries of designer collections and snuffing out rampant and early markdowns.

Operating under the generic web site forumletter.org, the loose-knit group has gathered signatures from a smattering of top luxury retailers and designers to show their commitment to fixing a fashion system that’s moving too fast for its own good — and the planet’s.

Dries Van Noten, Lane Crawford Joyce Group chief executive officer Andrew Keith and Altuzarra ceo Shira Sue Carmi invited select journalists to a Zoom call today to unveil its proposals, the fruit of several weeks of discussions and outreach.

They are hoping to seize on the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic — later deliveries from fall 2020 due to factory shutdowns — and make that the new normal.

The forum proposes that men’s and women’s fall collections should be merchandised in stores from August to January, with markdowns in January, with spring collections displayed from February to July, with markdowns in July.

“We agreed that the current environment, although challenging, presents an opportunity for a fundamental and welcome change that will simplify our businesses, making them more environmentally and socially sustainable and ultimately align them more closely with customers,” the group said in a statement.

It also vowed to “increase sustainability throughout the supply chain and sales calendar” via “less unnecessary product, less waste in fabrics and inventory, less travel” and through the increased use of digital showrooms.

It also plans to “review and adapt fashion shows” should a new delivery cadence take hold.

“Working together, we hope these steps will allow our industry to become more responsible for our impact on our customers, on the planet and on the fashion community, and bring back the magic and creativity that has made fashion such an important part of our world,” the forum said.

Among those who have signed the online petition are executives from the retailers Bergdorf Goodman, Beymen, Antonilio, KaDeWe, La Rinascente, David Jones, Nordstrom, Liberty, Selfridges, United Arrows and Shinsegae and brands including Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Craig Green, Erdem Moralioglu, Gabriela Hearst, Mary Katrantzou and Marine Serre.

“What we have now is a statement of intent,” said Keith, who was inspired to rally the industry when an online platform offered to sell his spring inventory at discounts online while his stores were shuttered.

“It is not normal to buy winter clothes in May,” Van Noten told the Zoom gathering. “It doesn’t make sense to me. And it’s not respectful to the customer who buys at full price to see it marked down 50 percent six weeks later.”

He said the goal is to inspire more creativity, especially at the retail level. “There are other ways to attract customers other than giving discounts,” he said.

Participants agreed it was too soon to evaluate the impact on fashion shows.

For his part, Van Noten said he would not do any men’s show this summer or any women’s show in September, and would revisit what to do in 2021, not ruling out the possibility of see-now-buy-now. “That’s an open discussion,” he said.

Giorgio Armani and Saks Fifth Avenue have also been urging a slowdown in the pace of fashion, with deliveries suited to consumer needs and with more discipline with discounts.