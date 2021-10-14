×
Crafted by Vince, a Curated Collection of Crochet and Hand-knit Pieces, Launches Exclusively at Nordstrom

The collection is inspired by Vince's knitwear roots and will be highlighted through pop-up installations.

Crafted by Vince
Crafted by Vince launches exclusively at Nordstrom. courtesy shot.

Crafted by Vince, a curated collection of crochet and hand-knit pieces, will be available exclusively at select Nordstrom locations.

The collection is inspired by Vince’s knitwear roots and will be highlighted through pop-up installations designed to bring the handcrafted feel of the women’s and men’s collections to life. Nordstrom will offer the hand-knit and cashmere styles at select Nordstrom locations and online from Oct. 15 through Nov. 14.

“Quality and craftsmanship have always been intrinsic to the Vince brand and this partnership allows us to build upon our DNA of luxury knitwear and share it exclusively with our loyal Nordstrom customer,” said Caroline Belhumeur, chief creative officer of Vince, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Vince Holding Corp.

“We’re grateful to the Nordstrom team for giving us the opportunity to explore the art of craft in this innovative and immersive way and we look forward to continuing to build upon our relationship in the future,” she added.

The exclusive styles for women and men include a crocheted cardigan, ribbed cashmere turtleneck and cashmere crew. Additional crafted styles include a hand-knit cardigan coat and handbag, both made in Peru, as well as cashmere cold weather and home accessories.

A look from Crafted by Vince, which launches exclusively at Nordstrom.
A look from Crafted by Vince, which launches exclusively at Nordstrom.

The crochet cardigan in cream retails for $375, while a chunky ribbed turtleneck in cream and camel retails for $545. A men’s crafted crewneck in cream and dark camel retails for $595. The line also includes a hand knit car coat in cream for $795 and hand-knit bag in cream for $425, neither of which is exclusive.

“We continue to look for ways to partner with the world’s best brands in new and unique ways,” said Shea Jensen, Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager for apparel buying. “We want to provide relevant experiences that create discovery and inspiration, which align closely with the intent of the Vince brand, its product and how it hopes to serve customers.”

A look from Crafted by Vince exclusively at Nordstrom.
A look from Crafted by Vince exclusively at Nordstrom. courtesy photo.

The Crafted by Vince collection will be anchored in each Nordstrom location by site-specific installations inspired by the work of textile artists Lenore Tawney and Anni Albers. Each pop-up installation features knitted walls, draped wool and recessed plaster shelving intended to immerse visitors in the comfort of the knitwear.

A rendering of the Crafted by Vince pop-up at Nordstrom.
A rendering of the Crafted by Vince pop-up at Nordstrom.

The experience is rounded out by exclusive editorial content with models Hanne Gaby Odiele and Miles Garber; in-store activations with local crafters, Elsie Goodwin and Emily Katz; take-away Knit Kits, free with purchase, and QR codes that invite customers to view behind-the-scenes content of the making of the Crafted by Vince pop-ups.

The collection will be available at seven Nordstrom locations: Bellevue, Wash.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Newport Beach, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; Corte Madera, Calif., and Dallas.

After Nov. 14, the Crafted by Vince collection will be available in select Vince retails stores and on their website.

 

