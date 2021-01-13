Crosby Studios is today launching Crosby Studios Home, which includes a collection of new home furnishings, decor and loungewear within a virtual showroom experience. In addition, the brand has partnered with Hypebeast’s retail destination, HBX, as its first e-commerce partner for the collection.

Founded in 2014 by artist, architect and designer Harry Nuriev, Crosby Studios originated as an architecture and design firm. Leading up to the launch of Home, Crosby Studios has partnered on both virtual and physical artistic projects with the likes of Balenciaga, circa Art Basel 2019, Hypebeast Magazine, the Dallas Contemporary museum, Nike and Air Max Day 2020, and Opening Ceremony, among others.



Last March, Nuriev was quarantining and spending more time at home than ever, which got him thinking about the ability to change a personal home or environment through accessible, well-designed items. He understood that, like himself, customers yearned and were shopping more for home goods and decor to uplift their immediate, constant surroundings.

“I looked around and understood that things like pillows, blankets, etc., make the space — maybe not at a level of construction of someone designing a custom space or sofa for you — but it changes the space,” he explained over the phone.

View Gallery Related Gallery Streetwear’s Leaders of the New School

While Nuriev usually works on commercial and experiential spaces for clients (ranging from public and retail spaces to product design and collaborations), he thought what better way to share his work and Crosby Studios’ DNA more widely than offer his own designs. “Maybe we don’t need this big thing to change the space that much in our fast-life, fast-design, fast-fashion, fast-happy life,” he thought. From there, Nuriev started working on designs centered around the question, “How can we change our environment and home without any ‘crazy construction?’” and dove into production for Crosby Studios’ first home collection.

“For me, bringing the language from bigger Crosby projects — objects and interiors — into smaller pieces was an interest,” he explained, “It’s not just thinking about color and shape but also the DNA of the product and brand of my reality. It’s always the rule of three things together: fashion, art and design.…For instance, when I’m thinking about how urban streetwear could turn into a blanket, how a blanket could become a pillow? It’s not the same shape, but the feeling of fashion.”

Overall, these ideas of contemporary art and material culture — which Nuriev constantly references through his works — emerge through the bold, playful and expressive pieces.

The collection itself incorporates nostalgic details, a vivid palette (bright blue and lime green, with hints of gray alongside a prominent check print) and a play on textures. For instance, a velour dining chair, faux fur and terry cloth-clad notebooks, furry blue overcoat and more. Small accessories include soy wax candles, ceramic cups and vases, “hockey-puck” soaps, glassware and desk accessories; plush decor includes fleece blankets and pillows in varying playful shapes and sizes like a waving hand, oversize “little man” or cube; elsewhere, there are playful rugs, cozy loungewear — T-shirts and polyester sets — and more exciting accents. Additionally, larger furnishings range from metal tube lamps and a variation of chairs (from a metal and velour soft dining chair to a lime green puffer jacket style) to coated-metal pencil shelving units and more.

To display the collection, gaming software and AR technology were used to build a user-friendly virtual apartment, fully decorated with the new home goods. Within the website, Home.crosbystudios.com, customers can take a self-guided tour of the space, download 3D models of each item and order pieces from the collection (which re-routes to the item on HBX.com).

The collection, partially available now, is priced between $19.50 to $2,000 (although most items sit under $1,000); the additional, larger pieces of the collection promote a “coming soon” sign and will be available in the upcoming two to three months.