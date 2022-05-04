×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’

Eye

Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night

Business

Revolve Responds to Coachella Criticism; Posts Growth Across All Segments

Cult Gaia Expands Into Childrenswear

Ready-to-wear and accessories label Cult Gaia has this week introduced its first capsule collection of Cult Gaia Mini childrenswear.

Looks from Cult Gaia Mini
Looks from Cult Gaia Mini. Aaron Feaver

Ready-to-wear and accessories label Cult Gaia this week introduced its first capsule collection of childrenswear, Cult Gaia Mini, launching just in time for Mother’s Day.

Inspired to create an extension of the brand after creating one-off pieces for her children, founder Jasmin Larian’s capsule offers a mix of swimwear, dresses, tops, shorts, rompers, bloomers and more unisex styles, designed from the same fabrications and signature playful prints of her main label.

Looks from Cult Gaia Mini
Looks from Cult Gaia Mini. Aaron Feaver

“I’m now a mother of two and family is everything to me, that I always knew I had to eventually bring them into my creative expression. I’ve also found it really hard to find anything I absolutely love for them to be in so this was an exciting expansion for me,” Larian told WWD.

The 14-piece collection offers matching “mommy and me” pieces with childrenswear in sizing six months to eight years old, priced $58 up to $148; Cult Gaia Mini is available exclusively through the brand’s e-commerce.

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad