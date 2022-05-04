Cult Gaia Expands Into Childrenswear

Ready-to-wear and accessories label Cult Gaia this week introduced its first capsule collection of childrenswear, Cult Gaia Mini, launching just in time for Mother’s Day.

Inspired to create an extension of the brand after creating one-off pieces for her children, founder Jasmin Larian’s capsule offers a mix of swimwear, dresses, tops, shorts, rompers, bloomers and more unisex styles, designed from the same fabrications and signature playful prints of her main label.

Looks from Cult Gaia Mini. Aaron Feaver

“I’m now a mother of two and family is everything to me, that I always knew I had to eventually bring them into my creative expression. I’ve also found it really hard to find anything I absolutely love for them to be in so this was an exciting expansion for me,” Larian told WWD.

The 14-piece collection offers matching “mommy and me” pieces with childrenswear in sizing six months to eight years old, priced $58 up to $148; Cult Gaia Mini is available exclusively through the brand’s e-commerce.