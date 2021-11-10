Daniel Lee to Leave Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

PARIS – Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee are parting ways.

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, parent company Kering said the designer would be leaving the brand after more than three years, during which he energized the label with seemingly ubiquitous designs including woven mules and pillowy clutches. Lee joined the house on July 1, 2018.

“Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee are announcing their joint decision to end their collaboration,” the group said. “He brought new energy to the house and greatly contributed to the new momentum that Bottega Veneta is enjoying today.”

It did not give a reason for the decision, adding that a new creative organization for the house will be announced soon.

Lee, a little-known Céline alum at the time of his nomination, took home a record four prizes at the 2019 British Fashion Awards, including designer of the year and brand of the year. In recent seasons, he has built momentum for the brand with disruptive strategies like erasing its Instagram account and staging traveling fashion shows.

“My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to Francois-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story,” he said in a statement.

Leo Rongone, chief executive officer of Bottega Veneta, thanked the designer for his dedication to the label in comments likely to further stoke questions about the sudden breakup.

“He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s 50-year heritage. The remarkable growth of the brand over the last three years bears testimony to the success of his creative work,” he said.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and ceo of Kering, likewise thanked Lee for his passion and energy. “His singular vision made the house’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the center of the fashion scene. I would like to personally thank him for the unique chapter that he has written in the long history of Bottega Veneta,” he said.