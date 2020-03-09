LONDON — Dazed Beauty is heading to Selfridges with an experiential pop-up that aims to fuse the digital with the physical. The magazine’s space will host make-up tutorials, workshops and treatments from March 9 to April 19 on the ground floor of the store.

“This is the beauty counter of the future, where digital and physical collide,” said Bunny Kinney, editor in chief of Dazed Beauty. “Beauty is not simply what we wear on our faces, but what we project on our screens. Selfridges is the perfect partner to help us manifest this retail concept and event space, sprung from our wildest fantasies about what the future of the in-store beauty experience might look like.”