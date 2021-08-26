×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Says ‘Yes’ to Bridal With a New Capsule

Business

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-wear

The 100 percent cashmere collection features four items that are personalized with initials.

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear
Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger Courtesy of Dee Ocleppo

Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger, philanthropist, activist and creative director of Judith Leiber, will introduce a collection of cashmere ready-to-wear under the Dee Ocleppo label for fall 2021.

This marks her directly owned-brand’s first foray into rtw and complements her handmade Italian accessories, both of which are separately owned from Judith Leiber.

The four-piece capsule, which officially launches today, is made of 100 percent cashmere.

“I was brought this opportunity,” Ocleppo-Hifiger said. “The people who manufacture my shoes in Italy introduced me to a company in Germany called Katag. They do beautiful cashmere and asked if I wanted to do cashmere. I went to visit them in Germany and looked at the kind of things they did and we discussed some things, but nothing excited me,” she said.

Then, during COVID-19, she was watching TV and an episode of “Laverne & Shirley” was on. “Laverne was wearing this incredible sweater with a big ‘L’ on it and I said, ‘I would love to have that sweater for myself with a big ‘D’ on it. I took a screenshot of it and sent it to Katag and said, ‘This is what I want to do,'” she said.

Related Galleries

Ocleppo-Hilfiger said she wanted to do something a little different.

The initials are done in intarsia and are woven into the weave. She’s starting with six letters for the sweater and joggers: A,D, S, M, K and L. She’s also doing a scarf and a beanie cap in many more letters. The pieces can be customized with one’s own initial and range in color combinations including gray with black lettering; black with pink lettering, and oatmeal with cream lettering.

The capsule will be sold on Deeocleppo.com and Farfetch. It will also be sold at Corte Ingles in Spain and specialty stores in Europe. She anticipates she’ll do between $1 million and $2 million in business in the first year.

The sweater retails for $356, the pants are $485, the scarf is $395 and the beanie is $145.

 

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear
Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger in a look from the Dee Ocleppo cashmere line. Courtesy of Dee Hilfiger

It’s a limited-edition capsule and will be done in lighter cashmere next season and in different colorways. She also has plans to add more separates to the collection that can be mixed and matched and worn day to night.

At present, Ocleppo-Hilfiger’s product line includes bags, shoes, cashmere and silk scarves (with Ashley Longshore). Everything is done under license. “I don’t hold any inventory,” she said.

As reported in March, Ocleppo-Hilfiger teamed up with Farfetch to expand her shoes and bags business globally.

Ocleppo-Hilfiger established a luxe handbag collection in 2012 and was recognized by the Fashion Group International with the “Rising Star Award.” She expanded her collection with the Bag Bar patent, which was acquired by Kate Spade & Co.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Dee Ocleppo Plots Global Expansion and Teams With Farfetch

Dee Ocleppo to Donate 10 Percent of a Year’s Revenue to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dee Ocleppo Launches Cashmere Ready-to-Wear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad