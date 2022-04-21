Del Core Opens First Store

MILAN — The first Del Core collection was unveiled in February 2021 and founder and creative director Daniel Del Core is already taking his first steps in retail.

The brand has opened its first store in Sardinia, in the luxury resort town Porto Cervo, Italy. It will be open for about six months a year, from mid-April to mid-October catering to the affluent international tourists drawn by the island’s crystal clear sea and beautiful beaches.

“The opening is an important first for the house, and I am happy it is happening in Italy, where we are based, in a place as special and meaningful as Porto Cervo: a magic resort destination that attracts the kind of cosmopolitan, sophisticated public we talk to,” the designer said.

Del Core teamed with Cristiano Benzoni and Sophie Thuillier of REV/Studio to conceive a dedicated store concept that reflects his interest in nature, juxtaposed with technological innovation, and also infused with a theatrical spirit through a series of revolving columns.

Standout elements include furniture made with avocatus marble; a Japanese-inspired cotton fiber tatami floor and a triptych mirror in the changing rooms; walls made with boards in Corten steel finish, and floors in satin concrete. A path within the store is based on a mathematical grid.

In the fall, the brand is expected to open a boutique in London.

Del Core is a former special projects and VIP designer at Gucci, working with creative director Alessandro Michele on the creation of dramatic, intricate looks for A-list celebrities, including Lana Del Ray and Björk.

He caught the attention of the industry with his extravagant and flamboyant couture dresses as well as his sartorially rigorous looks and tailoring prowess.

He established his womenswear brand in December 2019. Raised in a small village in Germany’s Black Forest, the designer moved to Italy as a teenager for a cultural exchange and then settled in the country, where he studied fashion and graphic design.

Prior to joining Gucci in Rome, Del Core worked for a range of other houses, including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace in Milan, and Zuhair Murad between Paris and Beirut.