Del Core Unveils Spring 2022 Ad Campaign on Fantastical Planet

MILAN — Nature and its wonders are “the most spectacular forms of science fiction” for Daniel Del Core.

For spring 2022, the founder and creative director of the Del Core brand is taking viewers on a trip through this fantastical world, dubbed Planet Del Core, thanks to visually arresting images by Charlotte Wales and a campaign art directed by Labe & Associates.

“I have always been wildly fascinated by fantasy and science fiction,” said the designer. “So far, however, I have enjoyed sci-fi adventures created by others. I took this campaign as an opportunity to imagine science fiction on my own terms, and dress the creatures that inhabit it: mixing the natural world and the fantastic world, and sprinkling it all with a generous amount of glamour. This is what Planet Del Core looks like: a parallel, color-drenched upside down universe in which everything comes alive to convey an energizing vision of mutant glamour.”

An image from the Del Core ad campaign for spring 2022. Courtesy of Charlotte Wales for Del Core

The campaign features models Cassady Clover and Barbara Valente in a mysterious and imaginative landscape saturated in color, with its own laws of physics, a head as an island and yellow or red skies.

This is only the second ad campaign for the designer, a former special projects and VIP designer at Gucci, working with creative director Alessandro Michele on the creation of dramatic, intricate looks for A-list celebrities, including Lana Del Ray and Björk.

Del Core unveiled his first collection for his brand in February 2021, catching the attention of the industry with his extravagant and flamboyant couture dresses as well as his sartorially rigorous looks.

Del Core established his women’s wear brand in December 2019. Raised in a small village in Germany’s Black Forest, the designer moved to Italy as a teenager for a cultural exchange and then settled in the country, where he studied fashion and graphic design.

Prior to joining Gucci in Rome, Del Core worked for a range of other houses, including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace in Milan, and Zuhair Murad between Paris and Beirut.