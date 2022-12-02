×
Demna Apologizes for Ad Campaign Depicting Children

"It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that have nothing to do with them," the designer wrote on Instagram.

Designer Demna Gvasalia in his signature black baseball cap and oversized hoodie.
Designer Demna Gvasalia in his signature black baseball cap and oversized hoodie. Courtesy Photo

The designer at the center of the Balenciaga ad scandal has broken his silence.

In a post Friday on Demna’s Instagram account, which counts 373,000 followers, Balenciaga’s creative director writes: “I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that have nothing to do with them.”

The Georgian designer, who is prone to provocation and subversion in his designs, runway shows and communications, was referring to Balenciaga’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear.

The ads sparked outrage on social media, with some consumers destroying Balenciaga products, urging boycotts and calling for the designer’s ouster. Last week, Kim Kardashian said she was “reevaluating” her relationship with the brand, saying she was “shaken by the disturbing images.”

On Friday the British Fashion Council confirmed that, after speaking to Balenciaga, “the brand has decided not to attend” the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Dec. 5.

Demna was originally a candidate for Designer of the Year, alongside peers including Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. The BFC confirmed that his name is no longer on the list for the award which is voted on by more than 1,000 international industry figures.

“I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject,” Demna’s post read. “As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period.

“I apologize to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can.”

Comments are disabled on the post, the only one on Demna’s feed, and it garnered a little over 10,000 likes after a few hours.

The designer made no mention of a second campaign that has also brought a firestorm of criticism and a lawsuit against the production companies involved.

That fashion campaign, for the spring 2023 collection, depicted actresses Nicole Kidman and Isabelle Huppert in a business environment. In one photo of a handbag, there is a page in the background from the Supreme Court ruling “United States v. Williams” 2008, which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.

Kidman is facing heavy criticism for her silence over the ads, which she promoted to her 8.7 million Instagram followers.

Balenciaga has issued several statements stressing it condemned child abuse and never intended for “it to be included in our narrative.”

“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.” The fashion house said it is “laying the groundwork with organizations who specialize in child protection and aims at ending child abuse and exploitation.” It did not provide details of what its efforts might involve, however.

One statement detailed: “The first campaign, the Gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labelled BDSM-inspired outfits,” the brand said. “Our plush bear bags and the Gift collection should not have been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.

“The second, separate campaign for spring 2023, which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a Supreme Court ruling ‘United States v. Williams’ 2008, which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography. All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama. The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint. We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently.”

Balenciaga is said to be initially seeking $25 million in damages through its legal action against production company North Six Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

North Six logistically managed the campaign in the office setting, but it was not involved with the Gift Collection campaign featuring the questionable teddy bears.

Fashion casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro, who counts more than half a million followers on Instagram, said in a post earlier Friday that he stands with North Six and des Jardins.

“It is troubling to see a fashion house knowingly deflect blame on the hired production company to avoid responsibility for its own creative decisions,” he wrote. “Clients are on the set and are responsible for all approvals through and, most importantly, have final say before all images are released to the public.

“Production does not create the vision but works to serve clients and bring to life their vision, ot contribute their own,” he continues. “Everybody in the fashion industry knows how closely brands create, test, define and safeguard their image, including micro-managing all media associated with such imagery. I stand by the community to ensure that blaming production companies for the fallout and problems associated with vision and image does not become the norm and hope that Balenciaga will see to it that North Six’s name is properly cleared.”

Balenciaga said investigations are continuing internally and externally, but in the meantime it is revising its working methods and organization and putting new controls in place around its creative processes and “validation steps.” 

