Designers, Brands Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh on Social Media

The fashion world was shocked on Sunday with the sudden news that designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer.

Designers including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and Maria Grazia Chiuri among many others, have shared their tributes to Abloh on Instagram.

Donatella Versace “Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella”

Alessandro Michele “May your kindness illuminate the world of angels. Until we meet again.”

Kim Jones “So sad to hear about the passing of dear Virgil, one of the kindest people you could meet, many great times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms, working in the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas … my thoughts to Shannon and the children and the rest of his family.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli “Virgil. We met thanks to Jun some years ago, and I went to this event where they were both DJing, we left each other with the promise that sooner or later we should have to make some music together, the three of us. The more I look for the right words to express my feelings in this moment, the more I have this memory of him, an amazingly talented young man, designer, father, artist, full of life and creativity, he changed the game of fashion with his disruptive humanity and curiosity, and I am sure that all of that will stay here with us.”

Marc Jacobs “Rest In Peace and in Power dear Virgil. My heartfelt condolences to your loved ones- your family, your friends, and your coworkers. Gone way too soon. Thank you for all you have given us.”



Victoria Beckham: “A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family. We will all miss you so very much x”

Marcelo Burlon “ Ciao Virgil! You came to this world to make a huge change in society. You showed me the way. THANK YOU”

