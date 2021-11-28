Designers, Brands Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh on Social Media

The fashion world was shocked on Sunday with the sudden news that designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer.
Designers including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and Maria Grazia Chiuri among many others, have shared their tributes to Abloh on Instagram.
Donatella Versace “Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella”
Alessandro Michele “May your kindness illuminate the world of angels. Until we meet again.”
Kim Jones “So sad to hear about the passing of dear Virgil, one of the kindest people you could meet, many great times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms, working in the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas … my thoughts to Shannon and the children and the rest of his family.”
Pierpaolo Piccioli “Virgil. We met thanks to Jun some years ago, and I went to this event where they were both DJing, we left each other with the promise that sooner or later we should have to make some music together, the three of us. The more I look for the right words to express my feelings in this moment, the more I have this memory of him, an amazingly talented young man, designer, father, artist, full of life and creativity, he changed the game of fashion with his disruptive humanity and curiosity, and I am sure that all of that will stay here with us.”
Silvia Venturini Fendi
Marc Jacobs “Rest In Peace and in Power dear Virgil. My heartfelt condolences to your loved ones- your family, your friends, and your coworkers. Gone way too soon. Thank you for all you have given us.”
Victoria Beckham: “A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family. We will all miss you so very much x”
Alexandre Arnault “Virgil Abloh was the essence of modern creativity. It was always a privilege to work with him in many occasions and I was constantly amazed by the amount of groundbreaking ideas coming out of his brain. Whether it was with Kanye, Been Trill, Pyrex Vision, Off White, Louis Vuitton, RIMOWA, everything he touched pushed the boundaries of creation. On a personal note, he was a dear friend, always giving me the most precious advice, always on point. Thank you for everything you brought to the world Virgil. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, wife and children. 🖤”
Peggy Gou “The words don’t exist to describe the shock. Taken from us so soon, very few including myself knew of the battle Virgil was fighting. The fact he kept this private and chose to fight and work until his last breath was a reflection of an incomparable work ethic and passion. Virgil broke down barriers that no one thought could be possible. He held decision makers to account and challenged boundaries everywhere he went. A disruptor like no other that set a new standard for humanity. I will forever be grateful that in the infancy of my career, Virgil showed support at a time when few others would. This was a testament to Virgil’s championing spirit, he didn’t leave anyone behind. He truly believed in bringing everyone up together. He fought so much for so many communities across so many industries. He will remain a true pioneer and hero of our generation that we will never forget. Rest in Power, Virgil. Thank you for inspiring me and countless others.”
Donna Karan “My heart breaks at learning the news about Virgil Abloh. He was a designer, husband, father, son and friend to the world. He connected the dots from fashion to furniture to music and beyond. He was a true visionary in every sense of the word and will be greatly missed by the community. The industry will be forever changed by his creativity, influence and talent. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Stella McCartney
Kid Super
Jerry Lorenzo
Diane Von Furstenberg
Francisco Costa
Council of Fashion Designers of America
Dior
Farfetch
Mytheresa
British Fashion Council
Stella Jean
Gucci
Versace
Givenchy
SEE ALSO:
Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41
WWD Newsmaker of the Year: Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh Writes New Chapter at Louis Vuitton
Virgil Abloh Talks Chess, Kung Fu and Gender Ahead of Louis Vuitton Show