×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track for Holiday

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Designers, Brands Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh on Social Media

Designers, brands and more took to social media to share their tributes following the tragic news of Virgil Abloh’s passing.

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Virgil Abloh
Pierpaolo Piccioli and Virgil Abloh Swan Gallet/WWD

The fashion world was shocked on Sunday with the sudden news that designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer.

Designers including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and Maria Grazia Chiuri among many others, have shared their tributes to Abloh on Instagram.

Donatella Versace “Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella”

Alessandro Michele “May your kindness illuminate the world of angels. Until we meet again.”

 

Kim Jones “So sad to hear about the passing of dear Virgil, one of the kindest people you could meet, many great times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms, working in the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas … my thoughts to Shannon and the children and the rest of his family.”

Related Galleries

Pierpaolo Piccioli “Virgil. We met thanks to Jun some years ago, and I went to this event where they were both DJing, we left each other with the promise that sooner or later we should have to make some music together, the three of us. The more I look for the right words to express my feelings in this moment, the more I have this memory of him, an amazingly talented young man, designer, father, artist, full of life and creativity, he changed the game of fashion with his disruptive humanity and curiosity, and I am sure that all of that will stay here with us.”

Silvia Venturini Fendi 

Marc Jacobs “Rest In Peace and in Power dear Virgil. My heartfelt condolences to your loved ones- your family, your friends, and your coworkers. Gone way too soon. Thank you for all you have given us.”

Victoria Beckham:A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family. We will all miss you so very much x”

Marcelo Burlon Ciao Virgil! You came to this world to make a huge change in society. You showed me the way. THANK YOU”

Alexandre Arnault Virgil Abloh was the essence of modern creativity. It was always a privilege to work with him in many occasions and I was constantly amazed by the amount of groundbreaking ideas coming out of his brain. Whether it was with Kanye, Been Trill, Pyrex Vision, Off White, Louis Vuitton, RIMOWA, everything he touched pushed the boundaries of creation. On a personal note, he was a dear friend, always giving me the most precious advice, always on point. Thank you for everything you brought to the world Virgil. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, wife and children. 🖤”

Peggy Gou “The words don’t exist to describe the shock. Taken from us so soon, very few including myself knew of the battle Virgil was fighting. The fact he kept this private and chose to fight and work until his last breath was a reflection of an incomparable work ethic and passion. Virgil broke down barriers that no one thought could be possible. He held decision makers to account and challenged boundaries everywhere he went. A disruptor like no other that set a new standard for humanity. I will forever be grateful that in the infancy of my career, Virgil showed support at a time when few others would. This was a testament to Virgil’s championing spirit, he didn’t leave anyone behind. He truly believed in bringing everyone up together. He fought so much for so many communities across so many industries. He will remain a true pioneer and hero of our generation that we will never forget. Rest in Power, Virgil. Thank you for inspiring me and countless others.”

Donna Karan “My heart breaks at learning the news about Virgil Abloh. He was a designer, husband, father, son and friend to the world. He connected the dots from fashion to furniture to music and beyond. He was a true visionary in every sense of the word and will be greatly missed by the community. The industry will be forever changed by his creativity, influence and talent. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Stella McCartney

Kid Super 

 

Jerry Lorenzo

 

 

Diane Von Furstenberg

Francisco Costa

Council of Fashion Designers of America

Dior

Farfetch

Mytheresa

British Fashion Council

Stella Jean

Gucci

Versace

Givenchy

SEE ALSO: 

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

WWD Newsmaker of the Year: Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh Writes New Chapter at Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh Talks Chess, Kung Fu and Gender Ahead of Louis Vuitton Show

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41: Social

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad