LONDON — Dior is back for its summer stay at Harrods with a pop-up boutique housing the fall 2021 women’s ready-to-wear collection. The pop-up, which runs from Aug. 4 to 29, will feature a custom-made set by the Italian visual artist Marco Lodola, a key figure in Neo-futurism.

The Pop Art-inspired set radiates light and color and includes Dior’s silhouettes and symbols of the English capital, such as double-decker buses, black cabs and electric guitars. “Above all, we wanted to pay respect to our host city, and celebrate it by creating a strong cultural and social link,” Lodola said.

The shop’s display windows and interior will be adorned with the Mizza leopard print inspired by Mitzah Bricard, who was a muse to Christian Dior. The animal print comes in gray and beige and covers jackets, skirts and shirts, with key items including the Mizza print Bar Jackets, Lady D-Lite bags and Book Totes.

In a dedicated alcove, signature Dior handbags such as the Lady Dior and 30 Montaigne will be on display in new micro formats. The pop-up will be located on the ground floor, near fine jewelry, with windows facing Brompton Road.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s haute couture, rtw and accessories collections, said in the fall collection, “I chose to make the leopard print explode, in a poppy way, presenting it in different shapes, colors and fabrics.”

She said her work nodded to “Monsieur Dior’s perfect 1955 spotted coat inspired by a fur coat worn by Madame Mitzah Bricard, one of his friends, muses and collaborators. The leopard print holds an incredible repository of memories and intentions, which I pulled together with a contemporary flair.”

Lydia King, fashion and buying director at Harrods, said “each year, Dior’s takeover of the space is increasingly eye-catching, and this year’s leopard-print paradise is no different. Harrods customers are drawn to the brand’s playful takes on classic styles, so I am confident they will love the injection of leopard on timeless, structured styles such as the Lady D-Lite and the classic Book Tote.”