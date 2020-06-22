PARIS — The Air Dior collection is finally ready to land.

Dior announced on Monday that customers will have an opportunity to buy the eagerly awaited Air Jordan 1 OG Dior limited-edition sneakers soon on a first-come, first-served basis by registering in advance on a dedicated microsite.

Interested parties will be asked to record their preferred model (either high-top or low-top), size and pickup location. Each participant may register only once for the desired style and size, said Dior, which will reveal the full details of the site at a later date.

One of the most hotly anticipated launches of 2020, Dior’s collaboration with Air Jordan was unveiled at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami in December, and was scheduled to go on sale in March. The coronavirus pandemic forced the brands to postpone the rollout.

The sneakers will be sold exclusively in selected Dior pop-ups and pop-in stores. A limited number will be allocated to each boutique, and those who register before the inventory runs out will be invited to visit the store of their choice to buy their sneakers — although there is no obligation to purchase.

Advance bids on resale sites like StockX indicate strong demand, so Kim Jones, creative director of men’s wear at Dior, has said he wants to make sure the shoes don’t get snapped up by resellers. Those eligible to buy the sneakers will receive a unique QR code, and matching ID will be required at the time of purchase.

In addition, the Air Dior capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories will be available to shop at Dior pop-in stores from July, as well as in two pop-up stores: at Selfridges department store in London and at the Taikoo Li shopping mall in Chengdu, China.

The pop-ups will feature an architectural concept based on the nature of air, with a decor that blends glass, wood and natural materials. A transparent display unit will display the latest available pieces, while the Air Dior logo will appear in interactive lights.

For the Chinese market, a separate online experience will be held via a dedicated WeChat program. An address list of the pop-ups and Dior boutiques where the Air Dior capsule is available will also be posted.