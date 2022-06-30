×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Dior to Release Cactus Jack Capsule After All

After indefinitely postponing the release following Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert tragedy, Dior has said it will release the capsule lineup on July 13.

A look from Dior's Cactus Jack
A look from Dior's Cactus Jack capsule. Courtesy of Dior

PARIS — After initially postponing its launch indefinitely following the Astroworld tragedy, Dior is launching its Cactus Jack capsule next month.

The range of skate-inspired pieces will release worldwide on July 13.

The collection was designed in a tie up between the house’s artistic director for menswear Kim Jones and rapper Travis Scott and had initially been set for a January drop as the brand’s main spring collection. But the brand said in late December it was postponing the launch indefinitely “out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld” after Scott’s headline act at his festival in Houston in November turned fatal.

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house did not provide an explanation for the shift in strategy, and now describes the collection as a capsule.

Eight people died during Scott’s performance and two more died in the hospital over the following days, while more than 300 were injured.

Before the concert, Scott worked on multiple collaborations, partnering with Nike and Jordan on numerous sneakers, with McDonald’s on a curated meal, and with Epic Games’ Fortnite on a virtual concert, among other projects.

Nike was to launch two Air Max 1 sneakers with Scott in December but postponed the launch indefinitely weeks after the festival.

When news of its release initially landed, the Cactus Jack Dior collection was pitched as drawing on the rapper’s home state of Texas and the fashion house’s Parisian roots.

It said Texas was one of Christian Dior’s first stops in America to celebrate his debut collection, and the collaboration explored Dior’s connection to the state. It also marked the first time Dior partnered with a musician on a collection and the first time it allowed its logo to be altered.

