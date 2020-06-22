Dior will go ahead with a live cruise show in Lecce, Italy, on July 22, said Pietro Beccari, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

“It will be without an audience and in respect of all the sanitary rules in effect in Italy,” he said, making the announcement during an online press conference hosted by him and Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

The show, one of the cruise season’s big itinerant shows, had been originally scheduled for May 9, but was scuttled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This project is very close to my heart because my father was born in Puglia,” Chiuri said after a video segment exalting the local flora and showing craftspeople rendering the region’s natural motifs into clothing and table ware.

Chanel, which was to unveil its cruise collection in Capri on May 7, opted for an online film presentation on June 8.

Responding to written questions from the 600 people registered for the live press event, Beccari said Dior would continue to show during Paris Fashion Week, resuming in September.

As for couture week, scheduled for July 6-8, he said Dior would not do a live show, but he declined to go into specifics about the format.

Europe’s big fashion houses have slowly been revealing their plans for presenting future collections in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which scuttled couture and men’s fashion weeks this summer and put question marks over the September calendar.

Gucci, Saint Laurent and Michael Kors have indicated they will not take part in Milan, Paris or New York fashion weeks, respectively, while Burberry revealed Monday it would stage an outdoor presentation on Sept. 17 and broadcast it online.

Fashion month is scheduled to kick off with New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, showcasing collections for spring-summer 2021.