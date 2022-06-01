×
Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri to Be Honored by The Couture Council of the Museum of FIT

She will be recognized at a luncheon on Sept. 7 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.

Maria Grazia Chiuri
Maria Grazia Chiuri Courtesy

Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections for Dior, will be honored by The Couture Council of the Museum at FIT. She will receive the 2022 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion at a luncheon on Sept. 7 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.

Heralding the arrival of New York Fashion Week, the annual fall event benefits the Museum at FIT, New York’s only museum dedicated exclusively to the art of fashion. The presenting sponsor is Nordstrom.

“I’m honored and thrilled that my work has been recognized with the prestigious Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion,” Chiuri said. “This award strengthens my conviction as to the importance today of completing a project in which research, experimenting, savoir-faire and commitment are our daily challenges.”

Chiuri is one of the most successful designers in the fashion industry, known for her transformative artistic vision and authentic understanding of the needs of contemporary women.

Maria Grazia Chiuri believes that fashion is a fundamental part of life, and accordingly, designs — with elegance and grace — for women of all sizes, all ages and all shapes,” said Dr. Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT. “Her vision — that one can be both a feminist and feminine — is reflected throughout her collections. For aspiring designers, such as the students at FIT, she is an inspiration, and it is our honor to recognize her work and contributions to the world of fashion.”

Since arriving at Dior in 2016, Chiuri has emphasized universal empowerment and unity while creating feminist-inspired collections that help women express their true, multifaceted identity. Prior to Dior, Chiuri worked for 17 years at Valentino, first as accessories designer (following a successful run designing handbags at Fendi) and later as joint creative director. Among her achievements, she has been decorated in the name of the president of the French Republic, with the insignia for the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor) by Marlene Schiappa, France’s secretary of state for gender equality. The award recognizes her contribution to fashion and haute couture and to the standing of France and Dior around the world.

Christian Dior RTW Fall 2022
Christian Dior RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

“We are proud to honor Maria Grazia Chiuri with the 2022 Couture Council Award,” said Dr. Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of The Museum of FIT. “As [Chiuri] says, ‘When you are a woman making clothes for women, fashion is not just about how you look; it is about how you feel and how you think.'”

Past recipients of the Couture Council Award are Wes Gordon, Christian Louboutin, Narciso Rodriguez, Thom Brown, Albert Kriemler of Akris, Manolo Blahnik, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Karl Lagerfeld, Dries Van Noten, Isabel Toledo, Alber Elbaz and Ralph Rucci. In 2008, Giorgio Armani received a special award for Global Fashion Leadership.

The Museum at FIT’s upcoming exhibition, “Dior + Balenciaga: The Kinds of Couture and Their Legacies,” will be on view starting Wednesday.  

