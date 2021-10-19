Donna Karan, Revolve Partner on Exclusive Assortment

Donna Karan New York, owned by G-III Apparel Group, is collaborating with Revolve, the fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers, to introduce a limited-edition capsule collection this fall called Donna Karan x Revolve.

The 15-piece assortment of ready-to-wear includes body-skimming dresses, miniskirts, a body suit, a jumpsuit, bandeau bra tops and fluid gowns. The color palette is monochromatic with accents of silver, and fabrics such as metallic jersey and vegan leather.

A look from the Donna Karan x Revolve collaboration. courtesy shot.

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve, said, “Donna Karan New York set the gold standard for an empowered, versatile approach to femininity and sensuality. We are so excited to bring an exclusive wardrobe inspired by this energy to our incredible community of young women, who dress for a life fully well-lived.”

Prices range from $125 to $395 and the offering is available online exclusively at Donna Karan and Revolve’s websites, starting today. The collaboration is for one season.

Asked whether the Gen Z and Millennial consumer knows Donna Karan New York, Lauren Yerkes, chief merchandising officer for Revolve, added, “She might be encountering Donna Karan New York for the first time, but either way this is an opportunity to reintroduce the name with intention for the Revolve customer and a new generation of women.”

As for the process of going through the archives and coming up with key looks, Yerkes said, “The original goal of the collaboration was to touch on nostalgia for the ’90s/early 2000s trend that has emerged. Once we connected with the brand, it was a very straight-forward exchange of inspiration and arrival imagery, with the final capsule adjusted exclusively for our customers’ needs.”

