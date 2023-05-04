EXCLUSIVE: Donatella Versace, Dua Lipa Codesign Collection, Plan Show in Cannes

MILAN — Donatella Versace is not new to collaborating with young and more established designers alike, from Christopher Kane to Kim Jones, but this time she is partnering with a mega-pop star, Dua Lipa, on a fashion collection.

Versace and the award-winning singer and songwriter have designed a see now, buy now women’s collection that will be unveiled in Cannes, dubbed “La Vacanza” and just in time for the upcoming summer holidays.

The lineup will be presented via a fashion show on May 23. Although not part of the official Cannes Film Festival calendar of events, running May 16 to 27, the show will take place concurrently in the French resort town. The exact location is still under wraps.

“I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us,” said Versace, chief creative officer of the Italian luxury brand. “Dua is strong, fearless and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.”

The La Vacanza collection will be available in store and online on Versace.com immediately following the show.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have codesigned the women’s La Vacanza collection for Versace with Donatella,” said Lipa. “She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her to give me the honor of codesigning this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.”

To be sure, Lipa and Versace go a long way.

Most recently, she attended the Versace fall 2023 fashion show held at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood last March.

In September 2021, the singer opened and closed the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week, strutting in two different outfits. The show also featured a number of Lipa’s hit songs, including “Physical,” which played both times she walked down the runway.

Lipa joined Versace for her final bow at the end, cementing herself as one of the designer’s muses. This marked Lipa’s first time walking in a fashion show.

Versace and Lipa have collaborated on numerous occasions, with the British singer fronting the label’s fall 2021 campaign — her hair dyed a fiery red for the occasion, and lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Versace first met Lipa at the Versus show in London in 2017 and the singer has subsequently worn the brand on several pivotal occasions.

She wore three outfits designed by Versace at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where her album “Future Nostalgia” earned six nominations, including for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Lipa walked away with the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In April last year, Lipa continued her streak of bold, fashion-forward red carpet outfits at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The singer walked the red carpet in a vintage black leather dress by Versace, which was the iconic bondage dress from the label’s 1992 fall ready-to-wear collection. On that occasion she styled her hair — which she seemingly dyed light blond from her usual raven black — straight, channeling her inner Donatella. She ended up taking home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In a previous interview with WWD, Versace said she was attracted by Lipa’s attitude toward life. “She hasn’t had it easy, she has fought for what she believed in and for what she has achieved.”

Strong women have always been an inspiration for Versace and she likes to design for them. In fact, she recalled how impressed she was by Lipa’s decision to perform at the 2018 Brit Awards wearing a swimsuit and a denim jacket embellished by Versace’s Trésor de la Mer print.

In 2019, Lipa was a guest of Versace at the Met Gala.