Ed Filipowski, co-chairman and chief strategist at KCD, has died at the age of 58.

Filipowski died at his New York home Friday morning, stemming from complications from a recent surgery, according to KCD.

“As co-chairman and chief strategist of KCD, Ed led the global agency for over 30 years and leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit,” according to a statement released Friday afternoon.

Alongside long-time co-chairman Julie Mannion, Filipowski ran the public relations firm, an industry leader, for more than three decades. He was known as one of the most influential executives in a high-pressure, difficult business. KCD’s A-list portfolio of clients ranged from Bulgari, Versace, Coach, Prada, Givenchy and Derek Lam to 3.1 Philip Lim, Ralph Lauren, and Tom Ford.

Filipowski arrived at the agency when it was called Keeble Cavaco & Duka, two years after its start. When co-founders John Duka and Kezia Keeble died in 1989 and 1990 respectively, Filipowski and Mannion informally inherited the public relations firm, working alongside Paul Cavaco. In 1991, they were appointed partners and in 1993, they re-named the firm KCD after Cavaco left to join Harper’s Bazaar. KCD’s divisions run the gamut from media services, fashion show and event production to fashion services, digital and entertainment and technology.

For more as it develops, see WWD.com