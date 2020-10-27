Elie Saab has found a home for his Elie Saab Maison in the international design capital, Milan.

The Lebanese brand introduced its home collection last year in collaboration with Swiss firm Corporate Brand Maison, which produces and distributes the luxury label’s interior design products under license.

The showroom, the first for Elie Saab Maison, is located on the first floor of a palazzo located in the heart of Milan’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping district, highlighting the brand’s desire to create a consistent link between its fashion and design offering.

“On the occasion of the launch of the Elie Saab Maison debut collection, last May, we talked about a journey that was about to begin,” said Corporate Brand Maison president Massimiliano Ferrari. “Today we’ve reached the first destination, Milan, the perfect place for the opening of our first showroom. A space that symbolizes the union between fashion and design, which aims to become the symbol of a new way of creating value, not only through the furnishing objects it contains.”

Designed for versatility, the showroom has been conceived by Corporate Brand Maison creative director Carlo Colombo to be easily transformed according to the collections’ display necessity, offering either a more home-like look and feel or a more traditional retail-oriented layout. Full-height swivel screens are combined with a Hungarian point oak floor, bronzed mirror walls and curtains in rich fabrications.

As part of the strategic expansion of the brand in key markets, according to Ferrari, additional Elie Saab showrooms will open in Dubai, London and Beirut.

Along with the furniture collection, the Milan showroom displays the Elie Saab Maison accessories range, which includes textile items, such as decorative cushions and throws, as well as lighting and carpets, these last developed in collaboration with Persian specialist Sahrai.

Earlier this year Elie Saab reinforced another unit of its business by signing a five-year license with OLG Onward Luxury Group for the production and distribution of its footwear and leather goods lines.