Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Emerging Label Hanh Collection Debuts Second Collection

Founded by Dallas-based blogger-turned-fashion designer, Hahn Merriman, the collection includes new mix-and-match easy silhouettes and updates to now-signature styles.

A look from Hanh Collection 2
A look from Hanh Collection 2. Sebastian Kim

Emerging women’s fashion label Hanh this month will debut its second collection of versatile, feminine fashions.

Founded by Dallas-based blogger-turned-fashion designer Hahn Merriman, the collection includes new mix-and-match easy silhouettes and updates to now-signature styles, including crepe back satin slips with new pleated skirts, French lace inserts, and crane motifs (a nod to Merriman’s Vietnamese roots) as well as updated back pleated trenchcoats. New styles also include a matching tropical floral jacquard bomber and miniskirt, a bright azalea pink floral frock, and roomy, semi-sporty leisure sets.

A look from Hanh Collection 2
A look from Hanh Collection 2. Sebastian Kim

Priced from $435 to $1,595, the collection will be available through the brand’s e-commerce platform. In addition, Hanh Collection will continue to donate a portion of all proceeds to the Hanoi-based Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, which is focused on pandemic- and rent relief, providing food and medical supplies and other essential services to families affected by the crisis in Vietnam.

A look from Hanh Collection 2
A look from Hanh Collection 2. Sebastian Kim
