Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Etro Names Marco De Vincenzo New Creative Director

The designer's first collection for the Italian brand will bow for spring 2023.

Marco De Vincenzo
Marco De Vincenzo image courtesy of Etro

MILAN – Marco De Vincenzo is joining Etro as the Italian brand’s new creative director, in charge of the women’s, men’s, and home collections, effective June 1.

De Vincenzo’s first designs will bow for spring 2023 in September during Milan Women’s Fashion Week.

Founder Gimmo Etro’s children Veronica, Kean and Jacopo, who were previously creative directors of the women’s, men’s and home collections, respectively, will continue to collaborate with the house, which has been controlled by private equity L Catterton since July 2021. 

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive officer of Etro, said that thanks to De Vincenzo’s “sensibility for colors, prints and fabrics, we are sure that Marco will know how to best interpret Etro’s extraordinary heritage,” and that he will “give new impulse to the world of accessories.”

In April last year, De Vincenzo bought back his namesake brand, which he first launched in 2009, from his former partners LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and MMGP Srl. The latter company also controls Cieffe Milano, the manufacturing firm that used to produce the De Vincenzo collections.

LVMH, which invested in the brand in 2014, had a 45 percent stake, while MMGP Srl controlled 35 percent of the company.

