A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection

Allover foliage prints and wild berry motifs stand out in a new capsule collection Etro has released for summer.

Designed by the fashion house’s creative director Marco De Vincenzo, the range enhances the unfussy and easy-to-approach spirit the designer brought to the brand with fresh prints and vibrant hues splashed over smart separates, including cotton and pleated georgette dresses with frills and ruffles for women, or short-sleeved shirts and Bermuda shorts for men.

Rendered in a color palette hinging on the shades of green, tangerine and blue, the collection also features beachwear and swimwear complemented by a plethora of matching accessories, including scarves and bucket hats. Bags are a key component of the lineup, including the new perforated leather style and the Love Trotter tote bag embellished with rich floral embroideries and the label’s Pegasus logo.

Etro’s summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro

Launched this week at Etro stores, the brand’s e-commerce as well as at a selection of retailers worldwide, the women’s collection retails at prices ranging from 290 euros for the cotton bucket hats up to 1,950 euros for silk dresses and bags, while the men’s line is priced between 190 euros and 490 euros. The Etro boutiques in Italian luxury resort destinations of Capri and Forte dei Marmi will each have dedicated set-ups for the launch.

Etro’s summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro

This is not the first capsule collection Etro has dropped since the appointment of its new creative director last year. After De Vincenzo’s inaugural women’s collection debuted in September, the brand and Mytheresa launched limited-edition Love Trotter tote bags made from upcycled vintage fabrics. In keeping with the eco-minded approach, this drop was followed by the “Kind Knit” see-now, buy-now capsule collection of upcycled garments unveiled during the women’s fall 2023 runway show earlier this year.