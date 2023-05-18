×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Fashion

Cannes Scene: New Hot Spots to Shop

Business

‘Affordable Joy’ Helps Target Sales, but Consumers Aren’t Impulse Shopping Like They Used To

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection

Prints of wild berries and vibrant hues define the fresh and easy-to-approach capsule collection designed by Marco De Vincenzo.

Etro's summer capsule collection.
Etro's summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro

Allover foliage prints and wild berry motifs stand out in a new capsule collection Etro has released for summer. 

Designed by the fashion house’s creative director Marco De Vincenzo, the range enhances the unfussy and easy-to-approach spirit the designer brought to the brand with fresh prints and vibrant hues splashed over smart separates, including cotton and pleated georgette dresses with frills and ruffles for women, or short-sleeved shirts and Bermuda shorts for men. 

Etro's summer capsule collection.
Etro’s summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro

Rendered in a color palette hinging on the shades of green, tangerine and blue, the collection also features beachwear and swimwear complemented by a plethora of matching accessories, including scarves and bucket hats. Bags are a key component of the lineup, including the new perforated leather style and the Love Trotter tote bag embellished with rich floral embroideries and the label’s Pegasus logo.

Related Galleries

Etro's summer capsule collection.
Etro’s summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro

Launched this week at Etro stores, the brand’s e-commerce as well as at a selection of retailers worldwide, the women’s collection retails at prices ranging from 290 euros for the cotton bucket hats up to 1,950 euros for silk dresses and bags, while the men’s line is priced between 190 euros and 490 euros. The Etro boutiques in Italian luxury resort destinations of Capri and Forte dei Marmi will each have dedicated set-ups for the launch. 

Etro's summer capsule collection.
Etro’s summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro

This is not the first capsule collection Etro has dropped since the appointment of its new creative director last year. After De Vincenzo’s inaugural women’s collection debuted in September, the brand and Mytheresa launched limited-edition Love Trotter tote bags made from upcycled vintage fabrics. In keeping with the eco-minded approach, this drop was followed by the “Kind Knit” see-now, buy-now capsule collection of upcycled garments unveiled during the women’s fall 2023 runway show earlier this year.

Etro's summer capsule collection.
Etro’s summer capsule collection. Courtesy of Etro
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Hot Summer Bags

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A Look at Etro’s Summer Capsule Collection for Women and Men

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad