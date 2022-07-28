EXCLUSIVE: Barbie Taps Hilary MacMillan for Women’s and Girls’ Ready-to-wear Collaboration

Barbiecore style isn’t slowing down anytime soon. This week Barbie (Mattel) has debuted another ready-to-wear collaboration, partnering with Canadian-based label Hilary MacMillan for an exclusive women’s and girls’ collaborative collection.

“We are excited to finally announce our collaboration with Barbie. The collection, titled “Shades of Pink,” is the ultimate Barbiecore, really tapping into the covetable trend of dopamine dressing. We have reimagined brand staples to take you back to generations past with the ultimate celebration of joyful nostalgia. To me, Barbie was such a staple in my childhood and I wanted to bring the consumer back to those pivotal carefree moments. Barbie is such a feminist icon and we created pieces to empower women and children through the power of pink,” founder and designer MacMillan told WWD.

Looks from Barbie x Hilary MacMillan. Courtesy

Leading up to the highly anticipated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring Barbie movie, set to release in summer 2023, the 15-piece Hilary MacMillan x Barbie collection includes 11 women’s and four girls’ vegan, cruelty free and size-inclusive ready-to-wear styles (in sizes XS to 4X) inspired by Barbie through the generations in signature Barbie pink hues. Women’s styles, priced $125 to $280, include styles such as a knit dress, knit leisure set, blouse, split hem trousers, plaid blazer, Daisy wrap coat and a faux fur coat. Additionally, matching styles across women’s and kids’ (including kids and toddler) include Barbie knit cardigan, plaid miniskirt, trench coat and varsity jacket. The kids’ assortment is priced between $85 and $135.

The Hilary MacMillan x Barbie collection is set to launch on Aug. 11 exclusively on the ready-to-wear brand’s e-commerce, as well as at its new Toronto Barbie closet-themed concept store, set to open on the same date in the Bloor Street shopping district.