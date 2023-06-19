EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names Thai Stars Apo and Mile as New Ambassadors

PARIS — With K-pop stars securing several high profile ambassadorships recently, Dior is looking farther afield in Asia for new faces to represent the brand’s menswear.

The luxury house has tapped Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile, as its newest men’s ambassadors for the country.

“Apo and Mile are very cool guys. I really love their attitude and I think they are the perfect ambassadors to represent Dior,” menswear creative director Kim Jones told WWD.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo

“The duo has established a special friendship with the house, where both embody the Dior style and spirit locally and worldwide,” the company added.

“I am over the moon to join the Dior family as a house ambassador. Dior is such an iconic brand with rich history and timeless style, so I am excited to be a part of the family,” Mile said.

“Dior is a brand that I have always admired. I am honored to be a part of the Dior family,” added Apo.

Phakphum Romsaithong, aka Mile

The two costar in the mafia-set romantic drama “KinnPorsche.” The series has secured a global fan base for the young actors, and sparked a five-city Asia tour to Singapore; Seoul; Manila, Philippines; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Taipei, Taiwan, based on its popularity.

Each has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Thailand is a key emerging market for luxury brands, projected to be worth $4.6 billion in 2023. It is forecast to grow 5.6 percent annually through 2028.

Jones will show his latest collection for Dior on Friday.