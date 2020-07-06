MILAN — Gucci is lifting the veil on the event it is planning for July 17, the last day of Milan Digital Fashion Week, kicking off on July 14.

Creative director Alessandro Michele will present his Epilogue collection through a special livestreaming and the release of a visual narrative feature on several digital platforms worldwide.

The exclusive narrative feature is on MDFW’s calendar at 2 p.m. CEST and will be shared on gucci.com, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, the Gucci app and on the Camera della Moda’s official channels.

The full event, including the 12-hour livestreaming and the exclusive narrative feature, will be broadcast from 8 a.m. CEST on gucci.com, YouTube, Twitter, Weibo and the Gucci app and from noon on Gucci Facebook.

As reported, Epilogue is the conclusive chapter in Michele’s narrative, which began with his fall show presented in February in Milan, dedicated to the multitiered ritual of designing, making, staging and viewing a fashion show.

“Casting the team from his design office, the Epilogue will be presented through a unified collection, with the seeds of what will be the near, imminent future.”

Michele in May said he would be whittling down the brand’s shows from five to two and postponing the spring 2021 show.

Michele said the pandemic was a signal to slow down and that Gucci will not be ready to present a collection in September. “We’ll show further down the road,” he said then, without giving additional details.

Michele in May shared on Instagram 18 posts that referred to six letters he wrote between March 29 and May 16. One pointed to the abandonment of “the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story.”

Forgoing “inherited vocabulary terms that were born in other moments,” Michele has conceived new names for Gucci’s collections, inspired by the music world. “I felt the need to change names of the shows. I want to use words and terms borrowed from classical music, which offer the possibility of opening new horizons,” he said.

On July 17, Gucci will present what would have traditionally been called a cruise collection, but that Michele has renamed Epilogue.

The Italian Chamber of Fashion released the schedule for MDFW last week. At the moment, 37 brands will present their spring 2021 men’s line and men’s and women’s pre-collections, respecting defined time slots. Within each one-hour slot, each label will be free to showcase its preferred format.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the spring 2021 men’s shows and presentations in Milan did not take place in June and will run at the same time as the women’s shows, Sept. 22 to 28.