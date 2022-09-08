EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Stage Cosmogonie Show in Seoul in November

MILAN — Gucci is taking its Cosmogonie show on the road.

The collection, which was first presented in Apulia, Italy, in May, will be paraded in Korea, at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Nov. 1, with the addition of some new looks by creative director Alessandro Michele. This is the first time the designer will hold a show in Korea.

Gyeongbokgung Palace is a key and historic landmark in Seoul built in 1395 during the Joseon Dynasty, and Michele chose it with the aim to pay homage to the beauty of South Korean cultural heritage.

In the 15th century, the Gyeongbokgung Palace housed a highly regarded astronomy research center including Ganuidae, the Royal Observatory, which makes this a fitting location to present the Gucci Cosmogonie collection inspired by astronomy.

The original Gucci Cosmogonie collection was presented at Castel del Monte, the historic castle in Italy’s Apulia region that was constructed by Frederick II in the 1240s. For the show, the castle, with its striking and unique geometric design and blending elements from Northern Europe, the Islamic and Swabian worlds and classical antiquity, was lit up with images of antique constellation maps and shooting stars.

In Seoul, Gucci is closely collaborating with the Korean Cultural Heritage Administration to stage the show.

Michele over the years has chosen artistically and historically significant places for his shows, including the Dia Art Foundation in New York City; the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London; the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace in Florence; the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles; the Capitoline Museums in Rome, and Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

As COVID-19 restrictions eased, several luxury brands have been embracing repeat shows. Gucci itself took its Aria show to Shanghai in June last year. Louis Vuitton is planning a “spin-off” show for its men’s spring 2023 collection on Sept. 16 at Aranya Gold Coast, a resort town in Beidaihe that’s a two-hour train ride from Beijing. Last September, a spin-off of the original women’s spring 2022 fashion presentation of Nicolas Ghesquière’s was reprised in Shanghai.

Prada last month brought its fall 2022 show, first unveiled in Milan, to Beijing. Last year Chanel reprised its cruise 2022 show in Dubai and in June staged its Métier d’Arts show, first presented in Paris, in Florence.

In Seoul, Gucci in March opened its fourth Gucci Osteria outpost in the Korean capital on March 28, on the top floor of its Gaok flagship located in the bustling Itaewon district.

Conceived by Massimo Bottura — the Michelin-starred chef behind the Gucci Osteria format and a close friend of Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri — the Seoul restaurant is decorated following the blueprint set by the first Florence location, which opened in 2018.