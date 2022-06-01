×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law Roach for Resort 2023

For the resort season, Hervé Léger has partnered with Hollywood stylist and image architect Law Roach on a limited-edition, collaborative collection.

Image architect Law Roach
Image architect Law Roach Courtesy, Easton Schirra.

For the resort season, Hervé Léger has partnered with Hollywood stylist and image architect Law Roach on a limited-edition, collaborative collection. Designed by Roach, the 25-piece ready-to-wear assortment takes cues from the brand’s storied archive, while offering everyday styles that celebrate the female form, “on or off the red carpet.” 

“I first dove into the Hervé archive in 2017, when I was doing ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra Banks. She was an Hervé girl and walked their runway in the ‘90s and that image is so iconic to me. So, when Christian and the Hervé team approached me with the opportunity, it was a no-brainer,” Roach told WWD. “This has been a very hands-on experience and I have been involved in every part of the process. We started by analyzing Hervé’s massive archive and pulled out elements that I liked and didn’t like. From there, I was able to see my vision and Christian helped make that vision come to life.”

Related Galleries

An exclusive sketch from Herve Leger x Law Roach
An exclusive sketch from Herve Leger x Law Roach. Courtesy

Since joining the brand as creative director in 2018, Christian Juul Nielsen has similarly been reworking the brand’s ’90s and early Aughts nostalgia with design for the modern Hervé woman, which Roach described as “the girl that is confident in herself.”

“I’ve long been impressed by how Law Roach builds such strong looks for women. I love how he empowers through fashion on the red carpet. He celebrates curves and the female body, and I knew that would translate strongly in a collection for Hervé Léger,” Juul Nielsen said in a statement. 

In a palette of lilac shades and neutral tones, the collection riffs on the brand’s signature bandage dresses, mix and match separates, and elevated crop tops, as seen through an exclusive sketch provided by Hervé Léger. Furthermore, the line was designed with Roach’s female talents in mind (citing celebrity clients such as Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Venus Williams, Bella Hadid, and more), with an emphasis on the ability to transform the looks from day to night. While a majority of ready-to-wear details are still under wraps, Roach noted the importance of staying true to the brand’s nostalgia by bringing forth new takes on its ribbon embroideries, stripes, and fabric play. 

“Law has been an incredible supporter of Hervé Léger the past several seasons and working with him on this collaboration has been exciting for the brand. He partnered seamlessly with the team and the results are the perfect combination of Hervé Léger’s incredible fashion archive and Law’s unique sense of modern style,” said Melissa Lefere-Cobb, senior vice president, division head at Hervé Léger. 

The limited-edition Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection, priced $690 to $2,900, will be available in Hervé Léger boutiques and through the brand’s e-commerce, as well as at specialty stores worldwide, starting in October.

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Hot Summer Bags

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad