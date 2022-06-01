EXCLUSIVE: Hervé Léger Collaborates With Law Roach for Resort 2023

For the resort season, Hervé Léger has partnered with Hollywood stylist and image architect Law Roach on a limited-edition, collaborative collection. Designed by Roach, the 25-piece ready-to-wear assortment takes cues from the brand’s storied archive, while offering everyday styles that celebrate the female form, “on or off the red carpet.”

“I first dove into the Hervé archive in 2017, when I was doing ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra Banks. She was an Hervé girl and walked their runway in the ‘90s and that image is so iconic to me. So, when Christian and the Hervé team approached me with the opportunity, it was a no-brainer,” Roach told WWD. “This has been a very hands-on experience and I have been involved in every part of the process. We started by analyzing Hervé’s massive archive and pulled out elements that I liked and didn’t like. From there, I was able to see my vision and Christian helped make that vision come to life.”

An exclusive sketch from Herve Leger x Law Roach. Courtesy

Since joining the brand as creative director in 2018, Christian Juul Nielsen has similarly been reworking the brand’s ’90s and early Aughts nostalgia with design for the modern Hervé woman, which Roach described as “the girl that is confident in herself.”

“I’ve long been impressed by how Law Roach builds such strong looks for women. I love how he empowers through fashion on the red carpet. He celebrates curves and the female body, and I knew that would translate strongly in a collection for Hervé Léger,” Juul Nielsen said in a statement.

In a palette of lilac shades and neutral tones, the collection riffs on the brand’s signature bandage dresses, mix and match separates, and elevated crop tops, as seen through an exclusive sketch provided by Hervé Léger. Furthermore, the line was designed with Roach’s female talents in mind (citing celebrity clients such as Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Venus Williams, Bella Hadid, and more), with an emphasis on the ability to transform the looks from day to night. While a majority of ready-to-wear details are still under wraps, Roach noted the importance of staying true to the brand’s nostalgia by bringing forth new takes on its ribbon embroideries, stripes, and fabric play.

“Law has been an incredible supporter of Hervé Léger the past several seasons and working with him on this collaboration has been exciting for the brand. He partnered seamlessly with the team and the results are the perfect combination of Hervé Léger’s incredible fashion archive and Law’s unique sense of modern style,” said Melissa Lefere-Cobb, senior vice president, division head at Hervé Léger.

The limited-edition Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection, priced $690 to $2,900, will be available in Hervé Léger boutiques and through the brand’s e-commerce, as well as at specialty stores worldwide, starting in October.