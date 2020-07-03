PARIS — Marine Serre and Y/Project have been chosen for ANDAM’s family fund award, gaining a pledge of support from industry heavyweights as part of the prestigious endorsement and financial prize.

Serre will be awarded 200,000 euros while Glenn Marten’s Y/Project will get 150,000 euros.

The Pierre Bergé prize, which focuses on young French companies and is worth 100,000 euros, was granted to Mossi, a ready-to-wear label that promotes haute couture training in the underprivileged suburbs of Paris, founded by designer Mossi Traoré.

Tekyn, a start-up that helps fashion labels improve production processes — cutting down production time and adjusting to demand — won the innovation prize, which comes with a sum of 50,000 euros.

The selection of winners reflects “the key challenges our industry is facing and the shifts the brands need to make to last and mark the fashion landscape,” said Nathalie Dufour, founder and managing director of ANDAM, in a statement.

ANDAM in April said it would repurpose this year’s edition from a classic prize model to offering financial and professional mentoring support to four labels based in France, with a focus on the ANDAM community, by offering financial and mentoring support to former winners and finalists of the prize. Member groups will provide the winning labels with expertise in areas like e-commerce, wholesale, retail, communications and sustainability.

View Gallery Related Gallery Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 2021

ANDAM’s new focus came as other industry prizes also rethought their missions and took steps to offer support for up-and-coming designers to cope with disruption from the coronavirus crisis.

France’s oldest fashion prize, ANDAM has a jury made up of top brass from leading luxury companies, including LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering, Chanel and Hermès International.

“We are all facing challenging moments and this support will help us remain strong and independent,” said Marine Serre.

“Y/Project wants to take part in the change toward building a better future,” said Martens, who said the funds would help develop his label’s “Evergreen” collection of certified, sustainable clothing, a personal sales platform for online commerce and a virtual showroom.

Mossi said the prize would help the label develop its collections, as well as its model of social inclusion. The label is setting up a hub for training, production, professional integration as well as physical and digital events, and offer visibility for artists and creators who share the values ​​of the brand and its founder.

Tekyn cofounder Pierre de Chanville noted the prize offered recognition of the relevance of its business model which helps brands produce less and sell better.