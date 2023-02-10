Designer Community Comes Out to Welcome Thom Browne as Chairman of the CFDA

NEW YORK — The designer community came out Thursday night to welcome Thom Browne as the new chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America at a cocktail party at the Swan Room at Nine Orchard.

Michael Kors, Sergio Hudson, Donna Karan, Tory Burch, Christopher John Rogers, Bach Mai, Alejandra Alonso, Cynthia Rowley, Diane von Furstenberg, Joseph Altuzarra, Vera Wang, Stacey Bendet, Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Georgina Chapman, Nicole Miller, Francisco Costa, Stan Herman, Aurora James, Jeffrey Banks, Maria Cornejo and Yeohlee Teng crowded into the bar to greet Browne and mingle, discussing their upcoming fashion shows and various projects as if it was a high school reunion.

Also at the party were Bethann Hardison, Linda Fargo, Fern Mallis, Julie Gilhart, Alina Cho, Amy Fine Collins, Roopal Patel and Jim Gold.

In greeting the crowd, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, explained that when Browne questioned, “Why me?” when asked to consider becoming the CFDA chairman, Kolb had plenty of reasons to encourage him to take on the role.

“What Thom brings is determination and grit. I’ve heard him say to young designers ‘you really have to be in it and determined to succeed and not think it’s an easy, free ride,'” Kolb said. He said that Browne has the experience and has built an independent small brand with a big corporate partner, Ermenegildo Zegna Group, and he believes that everything begins with creativity.

“Thom has really been a role model for everyone who works in the fashion industry,” said Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue and a cohost of the party. She told a story that they once sat near each other on an overnight flight to Milan, where you change into those “rather unglamorous Delta pajamas,” take a sleeping pill and try to sleep. “Thom sat right next to me, he sat bolt upright, perfectly dressed, working the entire flight. Every time I would wake up, I would look and there he was. There was something about him that made me think he was a sentinel, watching out for us and ready to leap into action.…I’m so excited to have the privilege to work with our new night watchman,” she said.

Browne expressed his appreciation and excitement for the position. “I’m so proud to be an American designer and so humble to take this position,” he said. He thanked his fellow board members and the newly elected officers — James, Bendet, Gurung and Cornejo. “I think for a lot of us in this room the last thing we need is one more thing to do, but if it’s worth it, it’s something very much appreciated to take on.”

He also thanked the previous CFDA chairmen — Herman, von Furstenberg and Tom Ford — each of whom pioneered new programs to meet the needs of its members during the past six decades, he said.

While Browne said Ralph Lauren gave him his first job and is the reason he’s a designer, his partner, Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “is the reason why I’m a better designer every day.” The entire room aah-ed and applauded.

Browne said his mission is to put creativity at the forefront. “You all challenge me to challenge myself. My commitment to you is to promote all your truly unique and diverse stories which makes American fashion so unique around the world. True success should not come at the expense of creativity,” he said.

Following his remarks, Browne told WWD that the most important thing is championing creativity for every one of the designers and making sure the world sees how much uniqueness, diversity and creativity New York has. He said he was excited for his show Tuesday night. “If it was tomorrow, I wouldn’t be here,” he joked.

Upcoming fashion shows clearly weighed on everyone’s mind.

“I support Thom and the CFDA and he’s doing a wonderful job. The idea of leading with creativity is really important,” Joseph Altuzarra said as he was rushing out the door. Asked if he had things under control for his Tuesday show, he said, “Yes. Going back to the office, but everything’s going…”

“I think that Thom is going to be great for the CFDA. He understands how to build a business from the ground up,” said Kors, adding that Brown has a global business and can understand the huge variety of designers that the CFDA has.

“I love him and love what he brings to global fashion — the joy, the humor and the precision,” said Rowley, who chatted animatedly about her Monday show at Sony Hall, which will feature seven stand-up comics, including Rachel Feinstein and Ego Nwodim, all doing five-minute routines with costume changes of Rowley’s designs.

“I love Thom. He’s serious, and CFDA is super lucky to have him,” von Furstenberg said.

Looking around the room at all the young designers, Costa said he felt like the fashion world “is very much alive.”

“I look at this room, and Thom is a perfect person for the job. He really has done it. I think he’ll be super generous with his talent and knowledge of the business,” Costa said.

“His philosophy resonates with me,” said Alonso, a young, emerging designer from Spain. “He’s a symbol of slow fashion, and a symbol of a look with a signature. He’s very approachable and I’m very excited to learn from him. I think he will be a great mentor for emerging designers. I’ve admired him for years.”

“He’s such a great choice because he has literally been in our shoes. There is a resurgence in energy within the designer community. I feel it’s New York City’s time again. We’re all understanding the assignment,” Lim said.