×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Business

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

Alexis Mabille Launches Furniture Line

Mabille is the latest fashion designer to make the move into the red-hot interior design segment.

Items from Alexis Mabille's debut furniture
Items from Alexis Mabille's debut furniture line. Francis Amiand/Courtesy of Beaubow Editions

PARIS — Joining the growing ranks of fashion designers with a sideline in homewares, Alexis Mabille is launching his first furniture line.

Buoyed by his thriving business as a designer of restaurants, including Le Boeuf sur le Toit in Paris and Cipriani in Saint-Tropez, Mabille has produced a mix of one-of-a-kind pieces and limited-edition items under his own Beaubow Editions imprint.

Sofas feature unique tapestry panels that Mabille unearthed on one of his regular thrifting excursions. Depicting tarot cards, they were made by Assia Granatouroff, a former model for artists including Aristide Maillol and Charles Despiau, during the latter part of her life in the 1970s. Only 18 were recovered.

“I like the idea that they’re exclusive pieces. I’m not going to launch into a massive production right away, or do collaborations with big brands. That doesn’t make sense for me, so I wanted something very personal,” he explained.

Related Galleries

A tapestry sofa from Alexis Mabille's debut furniture line.
A tapestry sofa from Alexis Mabille’s debut furniture line. Francis Amiand/Courtesy of Beaubow Editions

Mabille grew up around interior designers and architects, including his great-uncle Patrice Nourissat, known for projects such as renovating the Rocabella villa on the French Riviera. Having started his career in costume design, Mabille worked at Dior under John Galliano before launching his namesake label in 2005, going on to dress everyone from Dita Von Teese to Zendaya.

He first started creating items for his apartment, beginning 14 years ago with a couch covered in tapestry samples. “I think that what’s on the market today is very uniform, especially when you’re talking about sofas,” he explained. “Since they take up a lot of space, I wanted to make my own.”

He joins the ranks of designers, including Rick Owens and Hedi Slimane, who have created their own furniture designs, even as luxury brands such as Fendi and Elie Saab expand their homewares collections to cater to a rising appetite for interior design in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mabille’s inaugural collection, Interior Games, was already in the works before COVID-19 hit. In addition to one-off items, it features items such as marble side tables, available in limited editions of eight. Prices range from 18,000 euros to 50,000 euros.

Inspired by Art Deco furniture designer André Sornay, and antique French petanque balls, Mabille has made bronze nails a signature of his line. No fewer than 28,000 were used on a modular coffee table, and they frame the petit point tapestry tableaux on sofas and chairs.

Alexis Mabille with a table from his debut furniture line.
Alexis Mabille with a table from his debut furniture line. Francis Amiand/Courtesy of Beaubow Editions

He calls the style “clean maximalism.” The designer is represented by Aurelie Julien Collectible Design, whose clients also include Virgil Abloh, Martin Szekely, Harry Nuriev and Joseph Dirand. Julien said she was impressed by Mabille’s encyclopedic knowledge of design, from antiquity to the 20th century.

“His references are much more classical than the people I usually work with. He loves antiques, so he’s more geared toward the decorative aspect than the conceptual side,” Julien said. “For me, it’s very new territory because I’m used to working with people who are radically minimalist. He takes me in other directions.”

Next up for Mabille is designing the Los Angeles outpost of Caviar Kaspia, which will feature an outdoor restaurant. “I’ve always been interested in interior design, but it wasn’t my main career path. Now, with all these design projects, it’s catching up to me naturally,” he said.

SEE ALSO: 

Milan Exhibit Explores How Rick Owens’ Furniture Inspired Other Designers

Elie Saab Maison Finds Home in Milan

Fendi Previews New Home Collection in Rome

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

French Fashion Designer Alexis Mabille Launches

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad