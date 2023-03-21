Dior Ruled Fashion Month, Launchmetrics Data Shows

Influencers and Asian celebrities helped fuel a 24.2 percent rise in the media impact of the four international fashion weeks showcasing fall 2023 collections, versus the fall 2022 season.

According to Launchmetrics tallies of New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks, influencers accounted for $140 million of the total $731 million in MIV. The data was released Tuesday.

Launchmetrics’ proprietary media impact value figure, or MIV, tallies the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums.

Dior came out on top of the biggest fashion week of all, Paris, winning $42 million in MIV, and outpacing its competitors by 62 percent.

Blackpink member Jisoo, whose full name is Ji-soo Kim, brought in 23 percent of Dior’s overall MIV via the echo around her, while a single Instagram post of her before the show, the Louvre and a Gothic church visible through the window behind her, scored 8.2 million likes and $1.8 million in MIV.

Chanel moved up to second place from seventh place last season, also thanks to the echo around its South Korean stars, Blackpink member Jennie and actor Park Seo-joon, who accounted for 27 percent of the total $25.8 million in MIV.

Louis Vuitton also moved up the Paris rankings to third with $25.5 million in MIV thanks largely to leveraging the power of celebrity. According to Launchmetrics, five of the top posts from the brand were thanks to Deepika Padukone, Sakura Miyawaki, Rayssa Leal and Urassaya Sperbund, aka Yaya.

Pusha T, Queen Latifah and John Suh attend the Thom Browne fashion show at The Shed in New York. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) Getty Images

Launchmetrics highlighted that all four fashion capitals leaned into celebrities from the Asia Pacific region. While late to the party, designers showing during New York Fashion Week benefited from the presence of Twice and NCT, with South Korean celebrities jumping to the number-five position from 26th place a year ago.

Prada narrowly edged out Gucci for the most MIV during Milan Fashion Week at $29.5 million, with half of the top 10 posts made by South Korean celebrities Jaehyun, Song Kang, Twice and Ennik Somi Douma.

Although Gucci’s fall 2023 collection was designed by a studio following the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele and awaiting the arrival of his successor Sabato De Sarno, its show garnered $29 million in MIV, with media channels generating 52 percent of that, versus 14 percent from influencers.

This look from Gucci was the most downloaded for fall 2023, according to Launchmetrics. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Fendi, whose runway set featured a dramatic tunnel of light, came in third with $15 million in MIV.

Thanks to strong engagement on TikTok and Facebook, New York Fashion Week garnered 47 percent more media impact than fall 2022 for a total of $172.3 million.

Michael Kors stayed on top with $17.7 million, while Thom Browne’s MIV jumped more than fourfold to $11.4 million thanks largely to the front-row presence and social-media posts of NCT, Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah.

London Fashion Week’s tallies rose 65 percent versus a year ago to $66.8 million, with Burberry ranking first as it unveiled creative director Daniel Lee’s first design effort.

Moncler, which decamped to the British capital to show the latest chapter of its Genius collaborations, came in second with $6.8 million in MIV.

Taiwanese celebrity Tia Lee helped nudge Richard Quinn into the third spot with $3.7 million in MIV.

In a separate report also released on Tuesday, Launchmetrics analyzed viewership, downloads and MIV data of fall 2023 collection images. Dior came out on top as the most downloaded and most viewed designer label, while Burberry ranked No. 1 in terms of online MIV.

Underscoring the perishability of fashion-week content, 80 percent of photo downloads happen within 72 hours of the show happening, Launchmetrics noted.

In addition, the first look of each show tends to generate the most views, with Chanel’s camellia-printed coat scoring the most views of all.