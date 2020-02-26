By  on February 26, 2020

PARIS — It’s a new day at Kenzo. When Felipe Oliveira Baptista shows his debut collection for the French fashion house today, the change will be apparent before the first look hits the runway.

Under former creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, the shows often took the form of artistic performances staged after dark. Baptista, by contrast, hopes to take full advantage of the daylight with his display, to be held at 10:30 a.m. in a transparent tent in the garden of the National Institute for Deaf Children.

