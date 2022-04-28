Fendace Collection Available on May 12

MILAN — In September, Donatella Versace characterized the Fendace show as “a milestone moment,” a full-on creative swap presented on the runway, and the collection is now set to bow on May 12 with a dedicated communication campaign.

The Fendace collection will be available through a series of global events and pop-ups in cities such as Dubai, London and Los Angeles or New York, Paris and Tokyo, among others, and will be the only stores to offer the full collection.

The collection will also be divided through Fendi and Versace online and retail boutiques, with Fendi presenting the Versace by Fendi collection, and the Fendi by Versace styles available at Versace boutiques and the brand’s online store. A capsule of joint Fendace branded looks will be available from both fashion houses.

The Versace by Fendi Fendace campaign. courtesy of Fendace

As reported, Donatella Versace, designed a Fendi collection and Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of couture and womenswear, created a Versace lineup. Both collections are for pre-fall 2022.

The swapping went as far as Fendi producing the Versace collection and vice versa and the project meant each designer dived into the other brand’s archives.

“It’s a swap rather than a collaboration and, most of all, it is done out of friendship,” Jones said. “It is the beauty of togetherness after time apart and a celebration of women who have inspired me so much,” the designer added.

The Versace by Fendi collection features all the Versace signatures — the safety pins; the bold Baroque prints on super short dresses, tops and swimsuits as well as sheared fake furs with the Fendi squares and Versace print cut into them, and totes with the Medusa head. Versace’s take on Fendi added a strong dose of sexy to the brand with short short minis covered in the Fendi logo; mesh dresses; a ’70s denim pantsuit with bell-bottoms; Versace-ified Peekabos and Baguettes (including safety pins), and shimmering long pink and silver gowns.

The Fendace advertising campaign was lensed by Steven Meisel and includes videos from filmmaker Alec Maxwell.

“The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection,” said Donatella Versace, chief creative officer of Versace. “Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love.”

Presented across two celebratory campaign videos, each sees a cast of models ranging from Adut Akech and Amar Akway to Anja Rubik, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam and Lina Zhang entering the Fendace nightclub wearing — what else — Fendace outfits. However, they need to get past two unusual bouncers at the door — Naomi Campbell and Kristen McMenamy.