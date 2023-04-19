Fendi Casa Expands Offer, Contract Grows

MILAN — Fendi Casa’s collection is expanding, reflective of an increasing desire from Fendi customers to be part of the brand’s lifestyle, according to Alberto Da Passano.

The chief executive officer of Fashion Furniture Design, or FF Design, the joint venture Design Holding and Fendi established in 2021 to produce and distribute the Casa collections, pointed out throughout a visit at the brand’s sprawling flagship in Milan the many references that connected the furniture to the Rome-based luxury label. “Every piece, every accessory and object is consistent with Fendi’s style and luxury positioning,” said Da Passano.

For example, during Design Week, Fendi Casa introduced the The Peekasit sofa in collaboration with Controvento design studio, inspired by Fendi’s signature Peekaboo bag. It’s structured in leather, and shown in the store with fluffy shearling upholstery. Da Passano highlighted that it featured similar metal and leather details seen in the Peekaboo bag.

The Blow Up sofa, also by Controvento, is a modular sofa that revisits the Pequin pattern.

The new Fendi Casa 2023 collection. SilviaRivoltella



Located in a landmark building in Milan’s Piazza della Scala, the 7,560-square-foot store with 13 windows opened last year, marking a key step in the evolution and expansion of the brand. Design Holding is jointly controlled by Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group. Founded in November 2018, Design Holding comprises design, furniture and lighting companies B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen, among others.

As he presented the Taiko modular sofa designed with Piero Lissoni and the Groove & Groovy armchair, this season unveiled in a fun orange long-hair shearling version, Da Passano said that upholstery — sofas and armchairs — are among Fendi Casa bestsellers, representing 40 percent of sales, but “there is still a lot of growth potential in the segment,” he opined.





The Groove & Groovy armchair at Fendi Casa. SilviaRivoltella

While the executive declined to provide financial details, he said he was pleased with a business that is growing “in line with expectations” and more balanced in different geographic markets, in particular the U.S., Asia and the Middle East. China now represents 30 percent of revenues — progress, he said, compared with the past when the brand was more dependent on that market.

Since taking over Fendi Casa, the collections have become “more sophisticated” than in the past, when the FF logo was enough to drive business. “Customers now discover the details,” he said, citing the arches in the low tables that are reminiscent of those of the Palazzo della Civiltà, Fendi’s Roman headquarters. “The connection between fashion and design is very strong,” he observed. The O’Lock vanity cabinet is another example, inspired by the brand’s signature design.

The new lighting offer through a collaboration with Louis Poulsen included the Artichoke in a yellow glass version — Fendi’s signature color.

Da Passano said Fendi Casa’s credibility and authority has been established and that contract is increasingly relevant for the brand. He said that a new residential project in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, will be completed in a couple of years.

Gradually expanding the Fendi Casa flagship network is also on the map and after the opening in Miami last November, a store in Shanghai will bow in Shanghai on July 1, spanning 7,560 square feet over two stories. “This helps us establish our mark in our key markets,” said the executive.

He also pointed out that Fendi Casa revisits some of its pieces, such as the Margaret armchair, in the belief that some designs are timeless.

Bar cabinets, a new tableware set with orange details, new marble tabletops on low coffee tables, and plenty of accessories, from photo frames and trays to blankets, in addition to new outdoors furniture, complete the extensive and comprehensive collection.

Asked about future potential developments, Da Passano imagines the development of the kitchen segment, which, “in due time,” could be produced with Arclinea, which is also part of the Design Holding group.