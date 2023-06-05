Fendi Drops Astrology-themed Beachwear Capsule With Activations in Spain

Fendi is ready to make a splash this summer, unveiling an astrology-themed beachwear capsule collection that comes with a dedicated campaign fronted by Irina Shayk and activations in the Mediterranean.

Inspired by the luxury brand’s archives and particularly by the spring 1990 and 1993 collections designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, the capsule blends in Fendi’s contemporary codes and sportswear spin introduced by Kim Jones, artist director of couture and womenswear.

It comprises swimwear crafted from recycled Lycra, draped satin caftans and frocks as well as blouses bearing writings of zodiac signs, in English and Italian, and astrological prints originally sketched by Lagerfeld. A range of knitwear pieces — such as crocheted dresses with double-F insets, cashmere jumpers and body-hugging viscose pieces — as well as sun-drenched denim pieces and silk jerseys complete the offering.

The range also features the signature Peekaboo and Baguette bags in white leather or embroidered with astrological patterns and beach-ready woven pieces designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear, including a raffia shopper and straw bucket bag. Artistic director of jewelry Delfina Delettrez Fendi contributed with lucky charms to be sported as single earrings or pendant necklaces and textile bracelets matching the prints appearing on ready-to-wear items.

Fendi tapped Steven Meisel for a dedicated campaign evoking 1960s glam. It features Shayk sunbathing on a terrace and standing against a seaside landscape. The images are accompanied by a video.

Marking the launch of the capsule, the Roman luxury house controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has planned several activations in Spain.

Fendi’s temporary store on Ibiza’s Marina Botafoch. Carlos Sanclemente/Courtesy of Fendi

These include a 645-square-foot temporary boutique on Ibiza’s Marina Botafoch open through October. It features beach club-nodding striped décor, including walls decked in red and white and flooring in beige tones, while cherry and birch wood employed for furniture and displays evoke Fendi’s signature Pequin stripes.

In Andalusia, the luxury house is opening a permanent flagship in Puerto Banus, a seaside resort just outside Marbella. Covering 4,337 square feet over three stories, the unit features arched windows on the first floor nodding to Fendi’s headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome.

A five-minute ride westward on the Costa del Sol, Fendi is taking over the Puente Romano Resort from June 13, customizing the Chirinquito area in Fendi prints and colors across furniture, cushions and textiles, including dedicated striped and astrology-themed table sets and ceramics, and the beach club where pillows, carpets and water sports equipment such as sail boats are branded.

A pop-up store selling key items from the Astrology collection rounds off the activations at the Puente Romano Resort.