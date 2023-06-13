Nicholas Galitzine Named Fendi’s First Global Menswear Ambassador

MILAN — In this high-season of ambassadorships, not a K-pop star but young British actor Nicholas Galitzine has been tapped to embody the Fendi man, becoming the brand’s first global menswear ambassador.

In this role, Galitzine fronts the fashion house’s first men’s advertising campaign, which cements his bond with the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-controlled label that began last year. To wit, the actor attended both Fendi’s Baguette 25th anniversary show in New York last September and its men’s fall 2023 runway show earlier this year, which marked his first time in Milan, which he revealed to WWD at the show.

That experience was followed by the shooting of the campaign in the city, for which Galitzine posed solo in front of the camera of Italian artist Nico Vascellari. A video also directed by Vascellari flanks the colored images that are set to appear in magazines and on billboards worldwide starting this month.

In the campaign, Galitzine dons key looks and accessories of the collection designed by artistic director of accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi. These include a statement gray poncho embellished with the O’Lock zipper detail and an oversize leather jacket with a lived-in feel, as well as the house’s signature Peekaboo bag with allover monogram and iconic Baguette style, here rendered in a black leather version covered in utility pockets. Close-up images dedicated to eyewear spotlight the new Fendi Shadow sunglasses, too.

The Fendi men’s fall 2023 advertising campaign fronted by Nicholas Galitzine. Nico Vascellari/Courtesy of Fendi

“The campaign was a lot of fun. I came straight from the show where disco was the theme, and that vibe continued into the shoot,” Galitzine told WWD. “Working with Silvia Venturini Fendi and the incredible team — we set out to mirror the effortless cool and elegance of the clothes in the campaign.”

Asked about a special memory from the set, the actor pointed to “the Fendi family gathering to applaud me as we took the last shot of the campaign. Seeing their faces and feeling their satisfaction warmed my heart and is a moment that will stay with me throughout my career.”

Silvia Venturini Fendi and Nicholas Galitzine backstage at the Fendi men’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan. Courtesy of Fendi

Galitzine’s career is firmly on the upswing. After breaking records with his recent Netflix movie “Purple Hearts,” in which he played the male lead opposite Sofia Carson, Galitzine will star in Amazon Prime Video’s feature “Red, White & Royal Blue” alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez. Directed by Matthew López, the film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston and is set to be released on Aug. 11.

Also coming up is Emma Seligman’s new MGM teen comedy “Bottoms,” which premiered at this year’s SXSW film festival and which will open in selected theaters at the end of August. Galitzine will appear in a supporting role alongside the likes of Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber.

In addition, the actor recently wrapped production of the much-anticipated “The Idea of You” by Michael Showalter, and he will co-lead the upcoming Sky and AMC historical drama series “Mary & George.” In the former, Galitzine will play the male lead opposite Anne Hathaway, while in the latter he will star alongside Julianne Moore.

“My plans for the future are to push myself creatively and to try and establish a body of work that is meaningful to people,” Galitzine said. “I keep finding new ways to express myself, whether that’s through acting or music and now in fashion. I hope that journey continues.”

Galitzine’s previous work includes the critically acclaimed movie “Handsome Devil” directed by John Butler and starring Fionn O’Shea and Andrew Scott, which won best picture at the 2017 Dublin International Film Festival, as well as “The Watcher in the Woods” TV film featuring Anjelica Huston. In 2021, Galitzine starred opposite Camila Cabello in Prime Video’s “Cinderella” movie, which was directed by Kay Cannon.