×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at Villa Medici in Rome

Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi developed the project.

Fendi
The Petit Salon at Villa Medici SilviaRivoltella

MILAN Fendi has once again shown its love for Rome.

The Italian luxury house has partnered with the French Academy in Rome – Villa Medici and with the support of the Mobilier National, a French national service agency under the supervision of the French Ministry of Culture, to refurbish six reception salons at Villa Medici. The French Academy in Rome – Villa Medici is located on the Pincio hill, at the bottom of which there are the city’s world-famous Spanish Steps.

Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of couture and womenswear, and Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear, developed the project, juxtaposing contemporary design and the venue’s heritage.

Related Galleries

On Thursday night, the designers, flanked by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of jewelry, will host a dinner and a book signing with an exhibition of photographs from “The Fendi Set.” The book, by Jones with photos by Nikolai von Bismarck, was launched earlier this year and pays homage to the Rome-based couture house and to the Bloomsbury Group. A number of photos in the tome were lensed at Villa Medici.

Villa Medici has a unique, layered architectural and decorative identity, with influences dating back to the Renaissance, to Polish French artist Balthus in the ’60s and ’70s and to the designer and scenographer Richard Peduzzi in the early Aughts.

Drawing on these legacies, color has become the central element for the conservation and restoration project. The original tones of the wall paintings have been a starting point in choosing the palette for each room, reflected in particular in three custom-designed hand-knotted carpets entirely crafted from recycled French wool.

A selection of pieces by Italian designer Chiara Andreatti and by the French designers Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec and Toan Nguyen contribute to a new image.

For example, Duchaufour-Lawrance drew his inspiration from Rome’s distinctive shapes and materials and the outline of the umbrella pines appears in his Borghese table, which he adapted for the Salon des Pensionnaires, while the paving of the Via Appia Antica inspired the tables he created for the Salon de Lecture and the Salon Bleu.

The Grand Salon at Villa Medici. SilviaRivoltella

The Virgola chairs by Andreatti are present in the Salon Bleu and Salon de Lecture, while her Welcome sofa and armchairs for Fendi Casa decorate the Salon des Pensionnaires.

In sync with the colors of the walls, the Sandia sofa designed by Nguyen and produced by Fendi Casa appears in a warm orange-rusty tone and is a key element of the Petit Salon. The Belleville Armchairs, designed by the Bouroullecs and produced by Vitra, stand out in the Grand Salon.

Thanks to a partnership with the Mobilier National, several modern and contemporary tapestries, mostly by women artists, are being introduced to the villa. Works by Louise Bourgeois, Sheila Hicks, Aurelie Nemours, Alicia Penalba and Sonia Delaunay, as well as Raoul Ubac, Edoardo Chillida and Patrick Corillon, are exhibited in the rooms alongside tapestries from the academy’s collections, from the so-called “Indes” series and the cycle of the Quattro Stagioni [Four Seasons] on preparatory cartoons by Francesco Salviati.

The Salons of Villa Medici had not undergone any significant changes for 20 years.

The decorations in the Grand Salon were restored under the supervision of Pierre-Antoine Gatier, chief architect of historic monuments, and the tapestries of the Quattro stagioni cycle were restored by the Bobin Tradition workshop over a two-year period.

This refurbishment was also an opportunity to upgrade the sound of the Salons with acoustic engineering expert Devialet to create customized acoustic panels installed behind the tapestries of the Grand Salon in order to enhance the sound experience of the place without altering it.

The Salons will be exceptionally open for visits from Friday through Sunday.

The Salon des Pensionnaires at Villa Medici. SilviaRivoltella

This is the latest restoration project in Rome supported by Fendi. The completion of the restoration work of the Temple of Venus and Rome, one of the most iconic monuments of the Roman Empire, were completed last year thanks to the donation of 2.5 million euros by the fashion house, which first pledged to sponsor the works in 2019, when it also held its couture show at the site to further mark its commitment.

The company has previously shown its love for Rome through the restoration of the Trevi Fountain, which began in 2013 and was completed in 2015 — followed by a couture show held at the location in 2016.

The brand has been additionally investing in the Fendi for Fountains project, which includes the restoration of the complex of the “Four Fountains” and the preservation of the fountains del Gianicolo, del Mosè, del Ninfeo del Pincio and del Peschiera.

In 2015, Fendi gave back to the city the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in the EUR district, which it chose as its new headquarters.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Hot Summer Bags

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at French Academy Villa Medici in Rome

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad